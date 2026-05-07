Maruti Suzuki launches Eeco Star Edition with 18 accessories

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Eeco Star Edition in India. The van now gets a fresh styling package with multiple visual upgrades and accessory additions. The company is offering this package for around Rs 20,000 over the regular model price.
The Eeco has remained one of the most popular vans in the country for years. It is widely used for family needs, small business work and commercial purposes. With the Star Edition, Maruti has added more styling elements to make the van look less basic than before.
The changes are mostly cosmetic, while the engine and mechanical setup remain unchanged.
Star Edition gets 18 accessories
The new Star Edition includes a total of 18 accessories. These additions are spread across both the cabin and exterior.
Some of the major additions include:
- Body coloured front bumper
- Body coloured rear bumper
- Chrome grille garnish
- Chrome headlamp garnish
- Fog lamp garnish
- Wheel covers
- Door visors
- Star Edition side graphics
- Rear spoiler
- High mounted stop lamp
- Mud flaps
- Seat covers
- Interior styling kit
- Wooden finish dashboard trim
- Chrome badging
A few smaller accessories are also included as part of the package.
Exterior styling changes
The styling updates make the Eeco look more polished than the standard version. One of the biggest changes is the addition of body coloured bumpers. The regular model gets black bumpers, while the Star Edition matches them with the body colour.
Chrome detailing has also been added in different areas near the grille and lights. The side graphics and wheel covers give the van a slightly more dressed-up look.
The rear spoiler is another noticeable addition. It also gets an integrated stop lamp.
Two colour options are expected:
- Metallic Brisk Blue
- Metallic Glistening Grey
Cabin updates
The interior layout remains the same, but the Star Edition adds a few visual upgrades to improve the overall feel.
Key additions inside include:
- Leather finish seat covers
- Wooden finish dashboard styling
- Interior trim package
The Eeco continues with its practical cabin layout and wide space. Sliding doors are still part of the setup, making entry and exit easier in crowded areas.
Engine and mileage details
The Star Edition continues with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine already seen in the standard Eeco.
Engine details:
- 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine
- 80 bhp power
- 114 Nm torque
- 5-speed manual gearbox
The van is also available with a factory-fitted CNG option.
CNG version details:
- 71 bhp power output
- Petrol plus CNG setup
Mileage figures are:
- Petrol version – 19.71 kmpl
- CNG version – 26.78 km/kg
The Eeco also continues with rear-wheel drive and ladder-frame construction.
Price and availability
The Star Edition accessory package costs Rs 19,999 extra over the standard vehicle price. The regular Eeco range is currently priced between around Rs 5.21 lakh and Rs 6.36 lakh ex-showroom.
It is still not confirmed whether existing Eeco owners can purchase the package separately, though many of the accessories appear to be dealer-fitted items.