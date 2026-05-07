Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey 2026 announced

Royal Enfield has announced the 2026 Himalayan Odyssey, and the registrations are now open. This year’s ride is a bit more special for the brand as it also marks 125 years of Royal Enfield. The company is bringing its biggest edition yet with four different riding routes across Ladakh and nearby mountain regions.
The Himalayan Odyssey has been running for many years and is known as one of the toughest motorcycle journeys in India. Riders travel through high mountain passes, changing weather, rocky roads and long highway stretches during the trip. For many riders, this journey stays on the bucket list for years.
For 2026, Royal Enfield has divided the Odyssey into four different formats. Each route offers a different riding experience depending on what kind of journey riders want.
Himalayan Odyssey Original
The Original route will take place from June 25 to July 10, 2026.
This is the longest ride in the lineup and follows the traditional Odyssey format.
Key details:
- 16 day ride
- Starts and ends in Chandigarh
- Covers Himachal, Zanskar and Ladakh
- Fully supported ride setup
Riders will cross some of the highest motorable roads during the journey. The route also includes long riding hours and group riding formations across mountain roads.
Himalayan Odyssey Explore
The Explore route will run from June 26 to July 5, 2026.
This one is built for riders who prefer a more raw riding experience. Support is limited, and riders will carry their own luggage during the trip.
Highlights include:
- More self-managed riding experience
- Tougher terrain sections
- Limited backup support
- Greater focus on independent travel
This route is expected to suit experienced long-distance riders who are comfortable handling luggage, changing roads and difficult weather conditions.
Nubra Circuit and Kargil Circuit
Royal Enfield has also added two shorter routes called the Nubra Circuit and Kargil Circuit. These rides will happen between June 29 and July 5, 2026.
Both rides will begin from Leh.
The focus here is more on the places, local culture and mountain experience rather than covering huge distances every day.
Key highlights:
- Slower paced riding schedule
- More time at local destinations
- Cultural and heritage focused routes
- Mountain landscapes and village stops
The Nubra route brings riders through cold desert regions and scenic valleys, while the Kargil side includes historic locations and older Himalayan routes.
More than just a motorcycle ride
The Himalayan Odyssey now covers more than 2,200 km across mountain regions. Riders pass through famous locations like Khardung La and Umling La, both known for their extreme altitude and difficult riding conditions.
Weather can change quickly during the journey and oxygen levels remain low at many points. That makes the ride physically demanding as well.
Royal Enfield says it will continue its #LeaveEveryPlaceBetter initiative during the event. The company will focus on responsible travel, cleaner riding practices and support for local communities across the route.