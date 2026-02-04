Mahindra Vision S production-spec interior spied

Mahindra’s upcoming Vision S is back in the spotlight, and this time it is the interior doing the talking. Recent spy shots reveal what appears to be a near-production cabin. The big takeaway is simple. This is no longer a show car fantasy. This looks ready for Indian roads and daily abuse.
The Vision S sits at the heart of Mahindra’s new electric push. It previews a sporty, lifestyle-focused SUV that will likely sit below the flagship electric models. Until now, Mahindra showed it only as a design statement. These latest images change that narrative.
Production-ready cabin
The spied interior shows a clean and horizontal dashboard layout. It feels familiar if you have tracked Mahindra’s recent concepts. The triple-screen setup dominates the cabin. One screen sits behind the steering wheel. The other two merge into a wide display for infotainment and passenger functions.
Unlike the concept, the screen housings look slimmer and more practical. The edges look softer. The reflections look real. That is usually a good sign.
Physical buttons are limited, but not extinct. Mahindra seems to retain rotary controls and shortcut keys for core functions. Thank you for that, Mahindra. Touch-only cabins look cool until your AC refuses to cooperate mid-summer.
Design
The steering wheel appears flat-bottomed and chunky. It carries illuminated controls, likely borrowed from Mahindra’s upcoming electric lineup. The centre console looks high and wide, giving the cabin a cocooned feel. Expect wireless charging and ample storage.
The seats appear sporty with strong bolstering. Upholstery details remain under wraps, but contrast stitching and textured surfaces are visible. The cabin colour scheme looks dark and serious. This is not trying to be playful. It wants to feel premium and tech-forward.
What it tells us about the Vision S
This interior strongly suggests that Mahindra is close to locking the Vision S for production. The layout mirrors what we have seen on the BE and XUV.e concepts, but with fewer gimmicks. That is a good thing.
The Vision S is expected to use Mahindra’s INGLO platform. Expect a modern electrical architecture, fast charging support, and strong software integration. Performance details remain unconfirmed, but Mahindra has already promised punchy outputs and long real-world range across its EV lineup.
Where it could sit in the lineup
The Vision S is likely to target buyers who want style without the bulk of a large SUV. Think urban users who still want road presence. Pricing will decide how disruptive it becomes, but Mahindra clearly wants this to feel aspirational, not entry-level.