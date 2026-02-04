Pre-bookings open for the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Pre-bookings for the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line are now open across India, marking the brand’s official entry into the premium seven-seater SUV space. With a booking amount of ₹51,000, buyers can reserve Volkswagen’s new flagship SUV ahead of its launch scheduled for February 2026.
The Tayron R-Line sits above the Tiguan R-Line and targets buyers who want space, performance and a full-fat feature list, without stepping into luxury-brand territory. Importantly, Volkswagen will locally assemble the Tayron R-Line in India, which should help keep pricing competitive in what is fast becoming a crowded segment.
Big, bold and unmistakably Volkswagen
From the outside, the Tayron R-Line looks every bit the flagship. It gets IQ.Light HD Matrix LED headlamps, illuminated Volkswagen logos at the front and rear, and R-Line design elements that add just the right amount of muscle. The 19-inch Coventry alloy wheels are among the largest in the segment and give the SUV strong road presence without trying too hard.
Seven exterior colour options will be on offer, ranging from subtle shades like Dolphin Grey and Oyster Silver to more expressive choices like Cipressino Green and Ultraviolet Metallic. This is clearly a car that wants to look premium, not flashy.
A cabin that goes big on tech and comfort
Step inside and the Tayron R-Line makes its intentions clear. The dashboard is dominated by a massive 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, paired with a 10.25-inch digital cockpit and an augmented reality head-up display. It feels modern, clean and very European.
Volkswagen has not held back on comfort features either. The front seats are 12-way electrically adjustable and come with memory, ventilation, massage and lumbar support. There is a panoramic sunroof, 30-colour ambient lighting, a three-zone climate control system and a 700W Harman Kardon sound system. For a family-focused SUV, this is a serious checklist.
Safety and driver assistance
Safety is a major talking point for the Tayron R-Line. It comes with nine airbags as standard and a full suite of electronic safety systems. The headline feature is Level 2 ADAS with 14 driver assistance functions, putting it right at the top of the segment in terms of tech.
Add features like hill ascent and descent control, electronic stability control and multiple drive profiles, and it is clear that Volkswagen wants this SUV to feel just as confident on highways as it does on rougher roads.
Performance that matches the badge
Powering the Tayron R-Line is Volkswagen’s familiar 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine. In this application, it produces 204 PS and 320 Nm of torque. Power goes to all four wheels via a seven-speed DSG gearbox and the 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system.
The numbers back up the promise. Volkswagen claims a 0 to 100 kmph time of 7.3 seconds and a top speed of 224 kmph. For a large seven-seater SUV, those figures are properly quick and underline the brand’s focus on driving pleasure.
The Tayron R-Line feels like Volkswagen saying, fine, you want a big SUV, but let us do it our way. It is spacious, tech-heavy and genuinely quick, without losing that solid German feel. If Volkswagen gets the pricing right, this could be the SUV that finally makes buyers look beyond the usual premium suspects.