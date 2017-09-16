VIDEO : TVS Apache RR310S Test Mule, Clocking Over 140 KMPH, Caught On Tape

We’re eagerly awaiting TVS’s upcoming Apache RR310S. Reports indicate that the launch is likely to happen by the end of 2017. The motorcycle has been spotted time and again courtesy spy images and videos. Previously, we’ve seen the Bajaj Dominar 400 having a tough time, trying to keep up with two test mules of the TVS Apache RR310S on the NH-7. The test mules displayed some serious firepower (for the segment) and the motorcycles, as seen on Dominar’s speedometer, were riding well above 150 kmph mark. The upcoming Apache RR310S does have the aerodynamic advantage and it wouldn’t be right to compare both motorcycles only on speed. Let’s keep that argument for some other day.

Meanwhile, another test mule of the upcoming Apache RR310S was spotted once again, this time around Hosur, where it was seen clocking speeds well above 140 kmph. The video was shared by Motoroids’ reader Laksh Athrey. The speedometer of the car that was chasing the motorcycle can be seen inching above the 140 kmph mark, still being unable to reach closer to the test mule. Laksh also added that the motorcycle sped away at over 170 kmph while the car was at 140 kmph. “Really fast for a 310cc,” said Laksh.

Check out the video below:

As aforementioned, the upcoming TVS motorcycle is expected to arrive in the showrooms by the end of 2017. Back in December 2016, we saw the unique tail light of the upcoming motorcycle while a leaked image revealed the instrument cluster of the Akula 310. As you would’ve read in our previous reports, the 310 cc single cylinder, liquid cooled engine is based on the BMW G310R’s motor, where it is rated at 34 bhp and 21 Nm. Suspension, brakes and wheels are also shared (albeit with minor tweaks) with the Indo-German street fighter. Illumination duties would be performed by a a pair of projector headlights with LED pilot lamps.

What do you think of the upcoming TVS Apache RR310S? Let us know your views through the comments section below.

