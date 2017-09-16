Sixth Northern H.O.G. Rally Witnesses Participation Of Over 1,000 Harley-Davidson Owners

Over 1000 Harley-Davidson owners will be riding down from across the length and breadth of the country to the scenic city of Jodhpur for the 6th Northern H.O.G. Rally (N.H.R.). All set to host Harley Owners Group (H.O.G) from September 15th to 17th, Dunes Harley-Davidson Chapter, Jaipur, are leading this rally.

In order to ensure that their fellow H.O.G. members have a great ride to Jodhpur and a memorable stay, the Dunes Harley-Davidson Chapter has chalked out an elaborate itinerary for the 6th Northern H.O.G. Rally. Organized exclusively by and for Harley owners, the rally is about to witness an exciting line-up of activities including the Custom Motorcycle Contest and beard competition among others.

The highlight of the evening will be the H.O.G. Custom Motorcycle Contest where riders will demonstrate their passion, creativity and inspiration that they have put into customizing their motorcycles. Much more awaits the riders with top indie bands and DJs from Delhi and Rajasthan set to entertain them over the course the two days. Among the live bands are the world-renowned Barmer Boys, with their contemporary approach to Rajasthani Gypsy and Sufi music, which includes beat boxing in their live performances. They have performed at some of the biggest festivals in Europe, Asia, and the US. Also in live music line-up are the Delhi-based Tanya Nambiar Collective and The CopyCats with retro rock n’ roll sets that resonate well with the riding lifestyle. DJ Sid Morrison, a well-known name on the Indian music circuit will be performing his eclectic set, curated especially for riders from different parts of the country. Also in the line up are DJ TechPanda and a host of other performers.

Zonal H.O.G rallies are conducted at regular intervals for Harley-Davidson riders to gather, experience adventure and freedom of the open road. From organizing the event, to encouraging fellow riders to join the rally, the customer-led rallies are a true reflection of the passion the riders have for the brand and the H.O.G. brotherhood. From here on, the H.O.G. brotherhood will ride to the orange city of Nagpur as a part of the 6th Eastern H.O.G. Rally in November.