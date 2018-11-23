VIDEO: Test Mule of the Upcoming Hyundai Carlino Caught on Camera

The Hyundai Creta is one brilliant product which is currently the leader of its segment. With a successful formula already in their hands, Hyundai is now aiming to claim the throne in a new segment. They will bring in the Carlino, sub-4-metre SUV to go against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford Ecosport. YouTube channel N. I. John has posted a video showcasing this Hyundai undergoing tests on the Salem – Coimbatore highway. The channel earlier believed it to be the S201 from Mahindra but it sure is the Carlino.

The Hyundai Carlino made its first appearance at the Delhi Auto Expo as a concept car. Rumours of it going into production have come true and going by the appearance of the test mule, the launch cannot be far away. The test mule is sporting TN state temporary registration plates. The headlight design is unconventional, the top edge of the bonnet gets a strip of lights, below which is a conventional headlight setup and the fog lamps are placed down low in the bumper. Many cars like the Hyundai Kona, Tata Harrier and the recently spied Kia SUV have adopted this setup. The car gets a very boxy design and looks rather nice and proportionate. We cannot comment on the other design highlights of the vehicle as they are hidden in the camouflage wrap.

Also Read: Motoroids Exclusive: Spy Shots of the New Generation Hyundai Grand i10

On the inside, expect a Hyundai like interior style. The new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with other Hyundai goodies can be expected to find their way in this SUV. We also expect the petrol and diesel engines from the i20 to find their way under the bonnet of the Carlino. The Hyundai i20 comes with a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.4-litre diesel unit. What do you think about the Carlino SUV? Let us know in the comments below and do watch the video posted by N. I. John showcasing the Carlino in all its glory.