MG Majestor Price Finally Out After Long Wait!

After multiple delays, MG has finally announced the prices for the new Majestor SUV in India. The new model now becomes the company’s flagship ICE SUV and will replace the Gloster in the lineup.
The Majestor has been launched in two variants.
- 4×2 Automatic at Rs 40.99 lakh
- 4×4 Automatic at Rs 44.99 lakh
The 4×2 version is available in both 6 and 7-seat layouts, while the 4×4 trim comes only as a 7-seater.
MG has already started production of the SUV at its Halol plant in Gujarat before the market launch. Bookings are now open across dealerships and online as well.
Big dimensions and road presence
The MG Majestor carries a massive road presence and instantly looks like a full-size premium SUV. MG claims it is the longest, widest and tallest model in its segment, which also helps give it a strong stance on the road.
- Length: 5046 mm
- Width: 2016 mm
- Height: 1870 mm
- Wheelbase: 2950 mm
The SUV gets a bold design with a large front grille, connected tail lamps and raised bonnet styling. MG has also added new Dragon Eye LED DRLs and tri-beam headlamps.
Other exterior highlights include:
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Panoramic sunroof
- Flush looking rear section
- High ground clearance of 219 mm
Four colour choices are available.
- Pearl White
- Concrete Grey
- Metal Black
- Metal Ash
Diesel engine and off-road setup
The MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0-litre twin turbo diesel engine that produces 215.5 PS and 478.5 Nm of torque. Power is sent through an 8-speed automatic gearbox, and buyers can choose between rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive versions. The 4×4 model is built for tougher terrain and gets features like 10 terrain modes, crawl control, and front, rear, and centre differential locks. MG claims this is the first SUV in the segment to offer all three differential locks together. The Majestor also gets 810 mm water wading capability, making it well prepared for rough roads, deep water patches, and demanding off-road conditions.
Cabin gets luxury features
The cabin gets a black interior theme with leather upholstery and a feature-loaded layout. The front seats come with ventilation, massage function and memory settings. The driver’s seat also gets a welcome movement function.
Some key cabin features include:
- 12-way powered driver seat
- 8-way powered co-driver seat
- 3-zone climate control
- 64-colour ambient lighting
- Dual wireless chargers
- 220V power outlet
- Panoramic sunroof
The SUV is also offered with dual 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and instrument display. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are included too. MG has added a 12-speaker JBL sound system for the audio setup.
Safety and technology
The Majestor gets a long equipment list on the safety side as well.
- Level 2 ADAS
- 360-degree camera
- Electronic parking brake
- Hill descent control
- Electronic roll mitigation
- ABS
- EBD
- Traction control system
The SUV also gets a column-mounted gear shifter, which frees up extra space in the centre console area.
Ownership package
MG is offering its MG Shield ownership package with the Majestor.
Benefits include:
- 3-year unlimited kilometre warranty
- 3 years roadside assistance
- 3 labour-free services
Buyers can also extend warranty and service plans later.
An assured buyback program is also available with up to 70 percent value promise under selected conditions.