New 2019 Maruti Ertiga Image Gallery: Features & Details Through 60 Images

Launched just a day ago, the all-new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now available at a dealership near you. Prices start at INR 7.44 Lakh for the base model, going up to INR 10.90 Lakh for the top end variant. The new generation car is 4,395 mm long, 1,735 mm wide and stands at 1,690 mm in height. The wheelbase of the car stands at 2,740 mm, making the car score high on space for the occupants. Safety equipment like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Isofix child seats and high-speed alert chime are offered as standard across the model range. Take a look at all the features through these images.