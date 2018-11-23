Volvo to Begin Assembly of Hybrid Cars in India, First in Line Is the XC90 T8

Volvo, the Swedish carmaker has been upping its game and operations in India. With plans for much further development, the company also has taken the moral responsibility to make the environment a cleaner place. They are now focussing to build cleaner and pollution free cars in the future. Backing their claim is a range of hybrid vehicles coming to their portfolio which will be assembled locally at the Bangaluru plant of Volvo. The company will start the local assembly with the XC 90 T8 plug-in hybrid and is taking a top-down approach for the start of local production of hybrid vehicles.

The Volvo XC 90 T8 is powered by a 2-litre petrol engine which paired with the electric motors generates 407 hp and 640 Nm of torque. Volvo has great plans for an electric future and is committed to a goal of featuring some form of electric propulsion in its models from 2019 onwards. Not to mention, they are also committed to making safer cars. The company also claims that by 2020 no crash involving a Volvo will involve any fatality.

Mr Charles Frump – Managing Director, Volvo Car India said, “The localization of plug-in hybrid marks the future of electrification for us. Our customers are increasingly becoming aware of the rise in pollution levels and degrading environment. As a responsible luxury car company, we believe electrification is the future. However, till the time we have a supporting infrastructure, plug-in hybrids offer the intermediate solution.” He further added “The #BreatheFree initiative provides us with the impetus to take the lead in generating awareness about the air quality. I am extremely pleased with the performance of the initiative and we are looking at taking this to the next level in the future.” We recently reviewed the Volvo XC 60 SUV, do check out the video below.