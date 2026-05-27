New STUDDS Helios Effect Helmet Launched At Rs 3,445

Long highway rides become tiring when a helmet feels heavy or blocks visibility during changing weather. Riders usually look for something that feels comfortable for a daily commute but still gets enough safety and useful features. That is where the new STUDDS Helios Effect enters the picture.
STUDDS has launched the Helios Effect in India at a starting price of Rs 3,445. It is the latest version of the company’s Helios full-face helmet range. This new model primarily introduces fresh graphics and new colour themes, while retaining the same shell and feature package from the standard Helios helmet.
The helmet is already available at offline stores and STUDDS outlets. Online availability is also expected soon.
Fresh design with six colour choices
The Helios Effect gets a sharper and more sporty look compared to earlier versions. The graphics feature large polygon patterns and hard cuts across the shell, lending the helmet a more aggressive look.
Buyers can pick from six colour options:
- Black and Chameleon Blue
- Black Grey and Red
- Black White and Red
- Black and Red Metallic Foil
- Black and Grey
- Black Blue and White
Both matte and gloss finish options are available.
The helmet comes in three different sizes:
- Medium 57 cm
- Large 58 cm
- Extra Large 60 cm
Dual visor and anti fog system
One useful feature on the Helios Effect is the dual visor setup. Riders get a clear outer visor along with a smoked inner sun visor. This helps during bright daytime riding, without having to constantly change visors.
The helmet also comes with STUDDS AntiFog100 technology. According to the company, the visor can stay fog free for around 100 seconds in wet or humid conditions.
Other visor features include:
- Silicone coated visor
- Tool-free quick release visor system
- Better dust resistance
Ventilation and comfort features
Daily city riding and long trips both generate heat inside a helmet. STUDDS has added front and rear vents to improve airflow.
The helmet also gets:
- Removable and washable liner
- Hypoallergenic inner material
- Eyeglass friendly cheek pads
- Speaker pockets for intercom devices
- Quick release chin strap
The complete helmet weighs around 1.4 kg, which should feel manageable for regular use.
Safety package
Safety is a key component of the Helios Effect package. The helmet uses a high-impact ABS outer shell along with regulated-density EPS material for impact absorption. It also gets a rear spoiler designed for added stability at higher speeds.
Certification list includes:
- ISI certification
- DOT certification
STUDDS has also added reflective padding around the rear area of the helmet. This improves visibility during night riding when headlights fall on the helmet.