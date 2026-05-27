New Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Launched At Rs 86,500

The ‘Splendor’ name has been around in Indian households for years. From daily office rides to market runs and village trips, the motorcycle became a part of everyday life for many riders. Now, Hero has launched the new Super Splendor XTEC 2.0.
The motorcycle has been priced at Rs 86,500 for the drum brake variant and Rs 90,000 ex-showroom Delhi for the disc brake variant. Bookings have already started at Hero dealerships across the country.
|Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
|Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Drum
|Rs 86,500
|Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Disc
|Rs 90,000
Hero has not altered the essence of the motorcycle. It remains a practical 125cc commuter, but with a few more modern features and small styling changes.
Fresh styling updates
The motorcycle now gets a cleaner and slightly sportier look than before. The following are some of the visible changes:
- New dual-tone graphics
- XTEC 2.0 badging
- Rim tapes
- 3D emblem
- Dual-texture stitched seat
Hero is offering the bike in five colour choices:
- Glossy Black
- Candy Blazing Red
- Matt Axis Grey
- Matt Nexus Blue
- Matt Chestnut Brown
The overall design remains familiar, which many existing Splendor riders may actually prefer.
Engine and mileage
The Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 is powered by the same 124.7cc single-cylinder engine producing –
- Power output: 10.7 bhp
- Torque: 10.6 Nm
Hero claims that the motorcycle can deliver up to 72 kmpl mileage. The company has achieved this with the help of its fuel injection setup and i3S idle stop-start technology. The bike also uses an Integrated Starter Generator system. This helps the engine start more quietly and also makes stop-start traffic riding smoother.
New features added
Hero has added more equipment to make the motorcycle feel updated for younger buyers as well as regular commuters. The bike gets a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.
Features available on the console include:
- Call alerts
- SMS notifications
- Missed call information
- Caller ID
- Phone battery status
- Real-time mileage display
- Low fuel warning
In addition, there is a USB Type-C charging port for charging smartphones on the go.
Safety and comfort
Hero has also added a few useful safety features on the new model.
- Hazard lights
- Front disc brake
- Engine kill switch
Riding position is upright and comfortable. Hero is still providing a wide handlebar and long seat, which should help during longer city rides and daily office commutes.
Talking about the suspension setup, the motorcycle uses telescopic hydraulic shock absorbers at the front, while the rear gets a swingarm setup with 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers. The suspension setup is tuned mainly for comfort on rough roads and uneven patches.
Rivals
The Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 will compete with other established names in the 125cc segment. Its rivals include:
- Honda Shine
- TVS Raider 125
- Bajaj Pulsar 125