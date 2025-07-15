Bajaj Pulsar N150 Discontinued: A Quiet Goodbye to a Short-Lived Sibling

4-Point Overview
- Bajaj has officially pulled the plug on the Pulsar N150, just two years after launch.
- It was introduced as a sportier successor to the Pulsar P150 in late 2023.
- Design borrowed heavily from the more powerful N160 and N250 models.
- With the N160 gaining popularity, the N150 slowly faded into the shadows.
Intro: Not Every Pulsar Gets to Be a Rockstar
Some bikes roar into the market and never look back. Others show up, try their best, but eventually step aside quietly. The Bajaj Pulsar N150 belonged to the latter camp.
When it was launched in 2023, it carried a lot of promise—wearing the bold face of the Pulsar family and bringing a familiar 149cc heart that had powered generations of commuters. But in a space where even a slight compromise can turn tides, the N150 never truly found its rhythm. And now, Bajaj has silently pulled it off its shelves, signaling the end of its brief run.
A Bike That Tried, But Wasn’t Heard Loud Enough
The N150 looked the part—muscular tank, sharp LED lighting, sporty posture. At first glance, you’d think it was the N160. And that, right there, may have been one of its issues. It blended in too well, didn’t carve its own identity.
Mechanically, it stuck to a tried-and-tested 149cc air-cooled engine—smooth and reliable, no doubt. With 14.5hp and 13.5Nm, it wasn’t meant to thrill but rather to glide through daily city traffic without fuss. Paired with a single-piece seat, rear drum brake, and single-channel ABS, it kept things basic.
But here’s the catch: for just a bit more, you could buy the Pulsar N160. That bike came with more power, dual disc brakes, oil-cooling, and multiple variant options. Naturally, the N150 started to look like the less exciting twin. And buyers noticed.
By the time Bajaj introduced a more affordable single-seat N160, the N150 had no place left in the lineup. No announcement, no fanfare—it was quietly delisted.
Family Feud: N150 vs N160 in One Look
|Feature
|Bajaj Pulsar N150
|Bajaj Pulsar N160
|Engine
|149cc, air-cooled
|164.8cc, oil-cooled
|Power Output
|14.5hp, 13.5Nm
|16hp, 14.65Nm
|Brake Setup
|Rear drum
|Front & rear discs
|Seat Style
|Single-piece
|Single or split seat
|Design Language
|Inspired by N160/N250
|Sharper and more refined
|Variants Available
|Only one
|Multiple
|Current Status
|Discontinued
|Still on sale
Conclusion: Farewell to a Forgotten Middle Child
Let’s be honest—the Pulsar N150 never really stood a chance once the N160 gained traction. It wasn’t bad; it just didn’t stand out. In a market that moves fast and demands value in every rupee, “almost good enough” doesn’t cut it.
With the N160 doing the heavy lifting now, Bajaj has made a smart move by trimming the lineup. As for the N150, it’ll remain a lesser-known member of the Pulsar family—one that came, tried, and quietly bowed out before most people even noticed.