Aprilia SR 175 Arrives in India – A Familiar Face, Now With More Muscle

4 Things You Should Know
- New SR 175 replaces the outgoing SR 160
- Gets a bigger 174.7cc engine with 13.08 bhp and 14.14 Nm
- Now features a Bluetooth-enabled 5.5-inch TFT display
- Available in two fresh colour schemes
Intro: Bigger Heart, Same Swagger
The Aprilia SR series has long been a favorite for riders who crave a sporty scooter with some attitude. And now, Aprilia’s gone ahead and given the lineup a shot of adrenaline with the new SR 175 — launched in India as a replacement for the SR 160, the Aprilia SR 175 is priced from ₹1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra)
From the outside, it still rocks the edgy, aggressive design we’re all used to — but peel back the skin, and you’ll see where things have changed. The SR 175 now packs a larger engine, smarter tech, and a refined feel that’s aimed at giving urban riders just that little bit more without going overboard.
What’s Actually New?
Let’s get straight to the good stuff: the engine. The SR 175 gets a 174.7cc air-cooled, single-cylinder motor that now makes 13.08 bhp at 7,200 rpm and 14.14 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. It’s paired with a CVT automatic gearbox, so the riding experience stays fuss-free — just twist the throttle and go.
In real-world terms, that means better acceleration, especially when overtaking or zipping ahead at traffic signals. For anyone who found the SR 160 just a touch underpowered, this upgrade will hit the sweet spot.
Tech and Design: Familiar But Fresh
Aprilia didn’t mess much with the design — and that’s actually a good thing. The SR 175 still wears its aggressive Italian flair with pride. But to keep things current, it now comes in two all-new colours: Matte Prismatic Dark and Glossy Tech White, both of which add a fresh vibe to the scooter’s street-smart attitude.
The biggest visual upgrade? A brand-new 5.5-inch TFT display, replacing the older LCD unit. It’s vibrant, easy to read, and even features Bluetooth connectivity. You also get LED lighting all around and a USB charger built in — little things, but they matter in day-to-day riding
How It Handles: Just Like You’d Expect
The SR 175 is built on the same underpinnings as before — which means it handles just as well. You get 14-inch alloy wheels, telescopic forks at the front, and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 220mm front disc and rear drum, with single-channel ABS to back you up during emergency stops.
It feels planted through turns and composed over bumps — exactly the kind of confidence you’d want in a scooter designed for city speedsters.
Key Specs at a Glance
|Spec
|Details
|Engine
|174.7cc single-cylinder, air-cooled
|Power & Torque
|13.08 bhp @ 7,200 rpm / 14.14 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
|Transmission
|CVT Automatic
|Display
|5.5-inch TFT, Bluetooth-enabled
|Suspension
|Telescopic front, monoshock rear
|Brakes
|220mm front disc, rear drum, ABS
|Wheels
|14-inch alloys
|Features
|LED lights, USB charging, Bluetooth
|Colour Options
|Matte Prismatic Dark, Glossy Tech White
Conclusion: Small Upgrades, Big Difference
The Aprilia SR 175 doesn’t try to reinvent the scooter game — and that’s what makes it work. It takes a proven formula, gives it a bit more punch, adds a touch of modern tech, and keeps the overall character intact. If you’ve always liked the SR 160 but wished it had just a bit more power and polish, this one hits the mark.
For city riders who want a scooter that feels quick, looks sharp, and doesn’t skimp on practicality — the SR 175 could be your new everyday thrill machine.