Komaki Ranger PRO & PRO+ Launched in India: The Electric Cruisers You’ve Been Waiting For!

Overview:
- Two all-new electric cruisers: Ranger PRO and PRO+
- Starting at ₹1.29 lakh and ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Range up to 240 km, Bluetooth, cruise control & more
- Targeted at long-distance riders seeking power + comfort
A New Era for Electric Cruisers
In a time when the roads are slowly turning green, Komaki has stepped up once again. After making a mark in India’s growing EV scene, Komaki Electric has now unveiled two fresh offerings that blend old-school cruiser charm with modern-day tech — say hello to the all-new Ranger PRO and PRO+.
Launched on July 15, 2025, these electric motorcycles are more than just pretty faces. They’re built to cruise with confidence, offering riders long-distance comfort, tech-rich features, and a bold design that screams road presence. With prices starting at ₹1.29 lakh for the Ranger PRO and ₹1.39 lakh for the PRO+ (both ex-showroom), Komaki is aiming to give you more bang for your buck.
Power Meets Practicality
Let’s talk performance — because that’s what really sets these machines apart.
Both the Ranger PRO and PRO+ are powered by a 5kW high-torque motor, ensuring that instant surge of acceleration we all secretly crave. Whether you’re navigating city traffic or gliding on highways, the 5-second throttle response makes sure you feel that electric punch instantly.
Where things get really exciting is the range:
- Ranger PRO: 160–220 km
- Ranger PRO+: 180–240 km
That’s more than enough for your daily grind or even the weekend road trip you’ve been planning forever.
Feature-Rich & Rider-First
These aren’t just about range and speed. Komaki’s packed them with thoughtful features that put the rider’s experience front and center.
We’re talking:
- Telescopic front suspension & rear monoshock – for smooth rides
- Dual disc brakes – for safety and stability
- Full-color digital display – because why not feel like a pilot?
- Bluetooth-enabled sound system – groove while you cruise
- Cruise control & reverse assist – yes, it’s that premium
- Mobile charging port + Turbo Mode – ready for every situation
And here’s the cherry on top: Both bikes come with ₹12,500 worth of accessories included. That’s right — you get a rear backrest, tail lamp guard, rear protection bar, and even 50 liters of extra storage. Touring, anyone?
Komaki Ranger PRO & PRO+: Key Specs
|Feature
|Ranger PRO
|Ranger PRO+
|Motor Output
|5 kW (6.7 hp)
|5 kW (6.7 hp)
|Battery Type
|4.2 kW Lipo4 battery
|4.2 kW Lipo4 battery
|Range (Claimed)
|160–220 km
|180–240 km
|Suspension
|Telescopic + Monoshock
|Telescopic + Monoshock
|Brakes
|Dual Disc
|Dual Disc
|Extra Storage
|50 Litres
|50 Litres
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|₹1.29 lakh
|₹1.39 lakh
Conclusion: Classic Vibes, Electric Heart
If you’re someone who dreams of owning a cruiser, but also wants to do their bit for the planet (and maybe skip fuel queues), the Komaki Ranger PRO and PRO+ might just be your ideal match.
With solid range, smart features, and serious comfort for long hauls, these electric cruisers offer the best of both worlds — old-school aesthetics with new-school intelligence.
So the next time you think electric is only for the city — think again. The Komaki Ranger PRO series is here to take you farther, smoother, and cleaner.