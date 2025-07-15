  • Home
Komaki Ranger PRO & PRO+ Launched in India: The Electric Cruisers You’ve Been Waiting For!

News / 3 minutes of reading

Overview:

  • Two all-new electric cruisers: Ranger PRO and PRO+
  • Starting at ₹1.29 lakh and ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Range up to 240 km, Bluetooth, cruise control & more
  • Targeted at long-distance riders seeking power + comfort

A New Era for Electric Cruisers

In a time when the roads are slowly turning green, Komaki has stepped up once again. After making a mark in India’s growing EV scene, Komaki Electric has now unveiled two fresh offerings that blend old-school cruiser charm with modern-day tech — say hello to the all-new Ranger PRO and PRO+.

Launched on July 15, 2025, these electric motorcycles are more than just pretty faces. They’re built to cruise with confidence, offering riders long-distance comfort, tech-rich features, and a bold design that screams road presence. With prices starting at ₹1.29 lakh for the Ranger PRO and ₹1.39 lakh for the PRO+ (both ex-showroom), Komaki is aiming to give you more bang for your buck.

Power Meets Practicality

Let’s talk performance — because that’s what really sets these machines apart.

Both the Ranger PRO and PRO+ are powered by a 5kW high-torque motor, ensuring that instant surge of acceleration we all secretly crave. Whether you’re navigating city traffic or gliding on highways, the 5-second throttle response makes sure you feel that electric punch instantly.

Where things get really exciting is the range:

  • Ranger PRO: 160–220 km
  • Ranger PRO+: 180–240 km

That’s more than enough for your daily grind or even the weekend road trip you’ve been planning forever.

Feature-Rich & Rider-First

These aren’t just about range and speed. Komaki’s packed them with thoughtful features that put the rider’s experience front and center.

We’re talking:

  • Telescopic front suspension & rear monoshock – for smooth rides
  • Dual disc brakes – for safety and stability
  • Full-color digital display – because why not feel like a pilot?
  • Bluetooth-enabled sound system – groove while you cruise
  • Cruise control & reverse assist – yes, it’s that premium
  • Mobile charging port + Turbo Mode – ready for every situation

And here’s the cherry on top: Both bikes come with ₹12,500 worth of accessories included. That’s right — you get a rear backrest, tail lamp guard, rear protection bar, and even 50 liters of extra storage. Touring, anyone?

Komaki Ranger PRO & PRO+: Key Specs

FeatureRanger PRORanger PRO+
Motor Output5 kW (6.7 hp)5 kW (6.7 hp)
Battery Type4.2 kW Lipo4 battery4.2 kW Lipo4 battery
Range (Claimed)160–220 km180–240 km
SuspensionTelescopic + MonoshockTelescopic + Monoshock
BrakesDual DiscDual Disc
Extra Storage50 Litres50 Litres
Price (Ex-showroom)₹1.29 lakh₹1.39 lakh

Conclusion: Classic Vibes, Electric Heart

If you’re someone who dreams of owning a cruiser, but also wants to do their bit for the planet (and maybe skip fuel queues), the Komaki Ranger PRO and PRO+ might just be your ideal match.

With solid range, smart features, and serious comfort for long hauls, these electric cruisers offer the best of both worlds — old-school aesthetics with new-school intelligence.

So the next time you think electric is only for the city — think again. The Komaki Ranger PRO series is here to take you farther, smoother, and cleaner.

