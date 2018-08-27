New 2019 Seventh Generation 3-Series (G20) To Be Unveiled At 2018 Paris Motor Show: All You Need to Know

The 3 series is one of the most loved Beemer in the Indian market. Its compact size and amazing handling characteristics are something we are fans of. With the 6th generation, F30, models being overshadowed by the new C Class and A4 from the other Germans the sales of the 3 have sort of been declining. BMW aim to fight back by introducing the 7th gen 3 series. Called the G20, the new 3 series will be unveiled at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

The G20 3 series is rumoured to be 55 kilos lighter then the outgoing model. The car will also be lowered from the existing model. We expect a 50:50 weight distribution like most BMWs and new engine options, while the Diesel is India’s favourite, a petrol ’30i” engine will keep us petrol heads entertained. Transmission duties would be done by a new 8 speed ZF automatic gearbox. The new M3 is expected to join in later with a water cooled straight six engine and a dual clutch gearbox.

BMW also is going to bring great changes in the exterior and interior design of the car, we expect sharper lines, more tight curves and the traditional kidney grille. The interior is rumoured to feature more chrome and glossy black treatment to compete with the new C-Class. Top trim levels may get a full digital console, very much like Audi’s Virtual Cockpit. Following BMWs driver focused cockpit design scheme, the screens and buttons will be tilted towards the driver. The M Sport variants will get bigger alloy wheels, sporty steering wheel and M Sport suspension making the driver have more fun. Here is a video released by BMW where the new 3 is seen under going testing at the Green Hell. Keep looking here for more updates on the new 3 series when the Paris Motor show comes closer.