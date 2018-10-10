VIDEO: New 2018 Datsun Go / Go Plus Facelift First Impressions, Quick Review, Price & Features

Datsun invited us to the updated Go and Go+ ride and we got quite some time with both the cars, while we have done an in-depth review of the cars we would first like to show you around the car in this walkaround video. Both the cars have been launched at a great price point, INR 3.29 Lakh for the Go and INR 3.83 Lakh for the Go+, which are quite competitive prices and are for a limited time period. Deliveries of the cars start from today in all Nissan/Datsun dealerships across India.

On the exterior, you get a new grille which gets abundant chrome treatment and new LED foglamps which get a black plastic surround. The front bumper gets strong cuts and a very angular design which gives the front a very aggressive appearance. While the front of both the cars is the same, you see the difference once you move to the side, the Go+ is 207 mm longer than the Go but one must note both cars have the same wheelbase. The side also gets newly designed alloy wheels, 14-inches in diameter and a higher 180 mm of ground clearance and new roof rails add to the sleek appearance. the rear of both the cars remain largely unchanged and is quite the same for both the cars except for some minor changes.

On the inside there are two differences seen in the two cars, while the Go+ gets a dual tone black and beige dash, the Go gets an all-black dash design. The other difference is the accent colour on both the cars, the Go+ gets silver accents on places like the seat and floor mats, the Go gets orange highlights. Other features like a new tachometer, a touchscreen infotainment system connected to a two speaker system, manual AC system, faux carbon fibre finish on different panels of the interior and power adjusting ORVMs. Overall, the interior feels of decent quality, they may be some hard plastic present which is quite acceptable in this price segment, but otherwise, it is a well-done interior and is quite apt for an entry-level car.

The same 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine is used in the car which produces 68 PS of power and 104 Nm of torque, which is decent for the segment the cars are in. The ARAI fuel efficiency of the car is 19.83 kmpl which is a great number but feels a bit low in the class it is placed in. The car comes with a 5-speed manual and no AMT is offered as of now. In terms of safety equipment, both the cars offer ABS with EBD and a drivers side airbag as standard, while dual airbags are offered in the top end variants. Both the cars also get reverse parking sensors which were not available before.

In conclusion, we would like to say that both the cars offer a great value for money proposition and feel much better than other cars in the segment like the Maruti Suzuki Alto and the Hyundai Eon. Moreover, Datsun is offering both of them at such a good price point, it makes these two cars very hard to ignore. We shall talk about the cars in more detail in a detailed in-depth review of the two cars so stay tuned.