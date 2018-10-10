Bangalore Police On High Alert For Motorcycle Thefts That Have Been On A Steady Rise

Earlier this Sunday Varthur police arrested three motorcycle thieves that are part of a gang that is accused of stealing KTM Dukes and Royal Enfields. So far the police have managed to recover 16 motorcycles in total that are worth Rs. 30 lakhs in total! Varthur police managed to recover 2 KTM Dukes, 2 Bajaj Pulsars, 10 Royal Enfields, a Hero Splendor and a Honda Dio. Police arrested Azmath Khan (24) also known as “Bullet Khan”, Santosh Reddy (23), and Manjunath (25) who are residents of Attibele, Bengaluru for stealing these motorcycles.

All three of these thieves are supposed college dropouts who learnt to break the bikes handle from some mechanic and would then proceed to hotwire the bike after pushing it for a small distance. They would later go ahead and sell these motorcycles for as low as Rs. 30,000/- to their associates in Tamil Nadu. This gang would target well-maintained motorcycles that also have a high demand and could be sold for a low price. The three were finally caught when a case regarding a stolen Royal Enfield made it’s to Varthur police station where police officials noticed a pattern in previous cases. Once the dots were connected, the Police formed a special team to apprehend the thieves which led to the arrest of Manjunath who revealed the names of his two other associates.

Bangalore was already on high alert when 101 motorcycles were stolen from KR Puram, Police literally had to go from door to door warning Royal Enfield owners and taking their details, along with passing on a few instructions on how to keep their motorcycles safe. Police urged owners to install GPS trackers along with other anti-theft devices to keep their motorcycles safe. Additionally Police urged owners to keep their vehicles parked indoors, installing wheel locks and installing anti-theft apps that are available at police stations at a certain price.

A KR Puram Police official said “We had convened a meeting with Bullet owners on September 1 and several measures were discussed and decided by the officials to trace the thieves. The gang is not interested in 4-wheelers as it is hard to steal them. We have also issued notices to the residents of KR Puram who own two-wheelers to be alert and keep us informed of any suspicious activity. Currently, we are only focussing on Bullets, and will gradually shift focus to the safety of other vehicles too. Once the bike is stolen and taken out of the state, it becomes difficult to trace it. So, we are taking measures to prevent thefts.”

Also Read – Skoda Octavia RS Sold Gets Out For The Year 2018

Police suspect a gang from Bihar and Tamil Nadu that may be responsible for stealing these Bullets and re-selling them in full or individual parts. In the last five years, KR Puram has seen up to 510 motorcycle thefts. Just earlier this year in April, Police from Whitefield reported 264 motorcycle thefts in the last five years. Needless to say, the residents of Bangalore city should exercise extra caution and keep their motorcycles safe until these gangs are dealt with.