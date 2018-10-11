SCOOP: Santro to Offer AMT in Lower Trims, AMT Will Not Be Offered with CNG Kit

The All New Santro is on its path recreate the magic the old Santro created, ahead of its launch on the twenty-third of this month. The Santro has a huge responsibility riding on its shoulders, it has to live up to its name and from the small drive we had during the unveiling of the car, we think it sure will. That said, creating a good car is just half the battle, Hyundai will also have to make sure to create the most optimum trim levels balancing the amount of equipment and the cost of the vehicle. From what we know, the Santro will be offered in five trim levels, in both the petrol and CNG engine options.

We hear rumours of Hyundai offering AMT only for the Magna and Sportz trim levels, even the AMT car that we drove was equipped with only one airbag, suggesting that it was not the top-end Asta variant. Moreover, we also hear that the factory fitted CNG cars will miss out on the AMT gearbox option. Most car makers offer automatic gearbox options only in the top of the line trim levels, which puts off customers looking for a not so expensive AMT option. On the downside, the top end Asta variant may miss out on the AMT option which we believe would not be a good move.

While the bookings of the All New Santro have already started, there is very less information available about the pricing of the car, which would be unveiled on the twenty-third of this month. The tall boy hatchback is powered by a 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which develops a peak power of 69 bhp and 99 Nm of torque. With the factory fitted CNG kit, the figures will drop down to 59 bhp and 84 Nm of torque. The car will also offer ABS with EBD and driver side airbag as standard across all trim levels. We will let you know more about the car once it comes out, till then do watch our first impression video of the car linked below.