VinFast Joins Hands with myTVS to Strengthen After-Sales Network

Quick Overview:
- VinFast signs strategic service partnership with myTVS
- Plans to establish 120 Extended Service Workshops across India
- Focus on reliable after-sales service for upcoming EV range
VinFast Auto India has announced a new strategic partnership with myTVS to lay the groundwork for its nationwide after-sales service infrastructure. As the Vietnamese EV maker readies its product lineup for India, the alliance signals a major step in addressing one of the biggest concerns for EV buyers—reliable, accessible service.
The collaboration will see myTVS support VinFast in building a robust after-sales footprint across the country, with 120 Extended Service Workshops planned in the initial phase. These will operate alongside VinFast’s own dealership and service network, promising broad coverage even before the first car hits the road.
Each service outlet will come equipped with genuine parts, advanced diagnostic tools, and trained technical staff. Customers can access support through a dedicated toll-free number (1800-571-8888) and an official email channel ([email protected]), both already operational. In a market where charging anxiety and service gaps still plague the EV segment, this early move gives VinFast a potential edge.
VinFast’s India entry begins with the VF e34 and VF 6 electric SUVs, expected to launch later this year. Both models will target the highly competitive ₹15–₹30 lakh segment, which already sees action from players like Tata Motors, MG Motor, BYD, Hyundai, and Mahindra. While these brands have varying levels of service reach and pricing strategies, few have attempted such a widespread service ramp-up pre-launch.
For myTVS, the tie-up strengthens its growing role as a digital-first aftermarket service provider. With more than 1,100 outlets across India and a focus on technology-driven service transparency, it brings scale and credibility to the partnership.
The service agreement also echoes VinFast’s broader three-pillar strategy: build high-quality EVs, price them competitively, and back them with a strong support ecosystem. With production underway at its upcoming Tamil Nadu facility, the brand seems to be ticking the right boxes for now.