Nissan-Datsun to Launch Product Offensive in India, New Cars, EVs and Connected Tech in Pipeline

Nissan has announced its strategy for India that will see the company focus on launching new products, strengthen the Nissan and Datsun brands and expand its dealership network. Along with that, they look forward to optimizing the manufacturing. Nissan aims to bring the cream from it’s worldwide crop to India and continue building on Nissan’s technological advancements in electrification and connected cars. Nissan also intends to build a strong line up for Datsun in India and reinforce Nissan as a premium mainstream brand. To add to the appeal, Nissan is looking forward to building on Nissan’s SUV heritage starting with the Nissan Kicks.

The intention is also to establish Datsun as a brand that favors progressive mobility along with products that offer good value to customers. Nissan India also intends to double it’s sales and service while strengthening its dealership network in the next three years. They intend to expand their regional marketing and sales operations teams to four key regions in India. To make sure cars meet the ever-changing expectations of Indian customers, Nissan plans to develop their design center in Chennai. Nissan is looking forward to hiring 500 employees at Nissan’s first Global Digital Hub that’s located in Kerela. With plans for further expansion, Nissan’s digital hub will focus on innovations in mobility to enhance their products worldwide and in India.

Since back in 2010, Alliance has invested around INR 61 billion in India and intends to further develop its engineering, R&D and manufacturing operations in India. The Alliance is already known to be India’s largest automotive research and development employer through the RNTBCI (Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre for India) in Chennai. Alliance’s plant in Chennai also exports to 106 countries and them intent on hiring 1,000 more engineers at RNTBCI to enhance their position when it comes to research and development in India.

Nissan’s senior vice president who is also Chairman of Nissan’s operations in Africa, Middle East, and India, Peyman Kargar said “Our strategy will strengthen both our brands for our customers across India. The Nissan brand will bring the best of global Nissan products and technology to our customers in India, starting with the Nissan Kicks. For Datsun, we aim to offer compelling products across segments offering value, connectivity, and Japanese engineering.” Nissan also intends to improve customer service and satisfaction while continuing to expand access to its products through digitization and eCommerce. Nissan’s absence has been felt in the past year, but with this new strategy, they are all set to make a comeback.

