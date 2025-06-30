Kia India Launches Customer-First Ownership Service Camp Across 445 Centres: Premium Care, Now Closer Than Ever

4-Pointer Overview:
- Kia India rolls out a nationwide service camp from June 27 to July 1, 2025 across 445 centres in 329 cities.
- Offers free 36-point vehicle health check, exclusive discounts up to 20%, and special RSA packages.
- Introduces exchange bonuses, Syros accessories offers, and referral-based benefits.
- Features interactive sessions on vehicle tech, safe driving tips, and free used car evaluation.
Introduction:
Kia India has once again put its customers in the driver’s seat—this time, by launching a nationwide Ownership Service Camp that blends convenience, care, and customer delight. Spread across 445 service centres in 329 cities, this week-long initiative running from June 27 to July 1, 2025, isn’t just about servicing vehicles—it’s about nurturing long-term relationships.
Premium Service, Personal Touch
The heart of this service camp lies in Kia’s deep understanding of what Indian car owners need—trust, transparency, and timely support. Every participating Kia owner gets a complimentary 36-point vehicle health check, which covers the exterior, interiors, engine, underbody, and even on-road performance.
It’s Kia’s way of saying: “We care about your car just as much as you do.”
Alongside this detailed inspection, customers can enjoy up to 20% off on car care services, ensuring their Kia looks and feels as fresh as day one. This initiative proves that the brand isn’t only about futuristic designs and smart tech—it’s just as committed to reliability and ownership satisfaction.
Value That Goes the Extra Mile
To elevate the ownership experience even further, the camp offers:
- 10% off on Extended Warranty
- 10% off on Roadside Assistance (RSA) plans
- 10% off on genuine parts, labour, and Kia accessories
Additionally, a special 3+2 years RSA package is being offered to both referrers and referees who participate during the camp. That means if you refer a friend, both of you benefit with added security—just another way Kia builds community.
There are also exclusive exchange bonuses and limited-time Syros Accessories packages, adding more excitement for those looking to upgrade or personalize their rides.
Learning, Engaging, and Exploring More
What really sets this Kia service camp apart is how personal it feels. It’s not just about check-ups and discounts—it’s about helping you understand your car better. You’ll get hands-on sessions on new tech, safe driving tips, and basic car care. Plus, if you’re thinking of an upgrade, there’s a free car valuation and exchange deals made just for you. It’s Kia taking care of both you and your car, the thoughtful way.
That’s pretty cool and intuitive, isn’t it?
Table: Key Benefits at a Glance
|Benefit Type
|Offer/Details
|Health Check
|36-point inspection (Free)
|Car Care
|20% Discount
|Extended Warranty
|10% Discount
|RSA (Retail Plans)
|10% Discount
|Labour, Parts, Accessories
|10% Discount
|Special RSA Package
|3+2 Years for Referrer & Referee
|Exchange Bonus
|Exclusive Offers
|Used Car Evaluation
|Complimentary
|Tech Sessions
|Safe driving & maintenance guidance
Conclusion: A Step Toward a Smarter, Safer Tomorrow
Kia India’s Ownership Service Camp isn’t just a routine service event—it’s a statement of intent. It reflects the brand’s evolving role in the Indian automotive journey—not just as a carmaker, but as a care-giver. With its massive scale, value-packed offerings, and customer-first ideology, this initiative shows how aftersales service can be just as exciting and thoughtful as the purchase experience. If you’re a Kia owner, this is your chance to feel the difference—because premium ownership doesn’t end at delivery, it begins there. Kia is, for sure, making waves by making ownership as memorable as it can be!