New Mercedes S-Class Facelift India Launch Confirmed!

Mercedes-Benz S-Class has always been considered the epitome of luxury in the sedan world. For decades, it has been the car people looked at when talking about comfort, technology and status.
Earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz revealed the facelifted S-Class globally, and now the updated flagship sedan is all set to arrive in India on June 15, 2026. The new model brings fresh styling, a heavily updated cabin and, for the first time in India, a plug-in hybrid powertrain option. Prices are expected to cross the Rs 2 crore mark.
Fresh styling with new lighting details
The new S-Class retains its sleek design, but Mercedes has made enough changes to give it a more modern appearance without overdoing anything.
Top exterior highlights –
- Larger front grille with chrome star detailing
- Illuminated grille frame
- New LED DRLs with three-point star signature
- Revised bumper design with more chrome use
- Slimmer tail lamps with star-inspired graphics
Mercedes has also improved the Digital Light system. The new system is claimed to provide improved illumination with reduced energy consumption. New alloy wheel designs have also been introduced, as have new paint colours from the Manufaktur range. The side profile still looks clean and classy, which has always been one of the strengths of the S-Class.
Triple screen dashboard and new software
The cabin gets one of the biggest updates in this facelift. The older dashboard layout has now been replaced with Mercedes’ new Superscreen setup.
Key points –
- 14.4-inch central touchscreen
- 12.3-inch driver display
- 12.3-inch passenger screen
The system runs the latest MB.OS software platform. Mercedes says this controls multiple functions of the car, including suspension systems, lighting and driver assistance features.
The infotainment system now supports:
- AI voice assistant
- Google-based navigation
- Over-the-air software updates
- Vehicle-to-everything connectivity
Mercedes has also reduced physical buttons even further. Most functions are now integrated into the screen setup.
Rear seat comfort remains a major highlight
Rear passengers continue to get a proper luxury experience with –
- Twin 13.1-inch rear entertainment screens
- New touch-based rear controllers
- Powered sunshades
- Boss mode seats
- Electrically adjustable rear seats
The facelift also gets powered AC vents, facial recognition through a dashboard camera, cabin monitoring and video calling support. Air suspension continues as standard equipment, while active suspension remains optional in some versions.
Plug-in hybrid arrives in India
One of the biggest changes is the addition of a plug-in hybrid variant for India.
The S 450e uses:
- 3.0-litre turbo petrol six-cylinder engine
- Electric motor setup
- 22 kWh battery pack
Combined output stands at:
- 435 hp
- 680 Nm
Mercedes claims an electric-only range of around 100 km. The sedan can do 0 to 100 kmph in around 5.7 seconds. A regular petrol version is also expected later. It will use the same engine with a mild hybrid setup and produce 404 hp and 500 Nm. That version also gets AWD and a quicker 0-100 kmph time of 4.9 seconds. Diesel availability for India is still not fully confirmed.
More sensors and improved safety systems
Mercedes has also upgraded the ADAS package with additional hardware.
- 10 cameras
- 5 radar units
- 12 ultrasonic sensors
Rear-wheel steering is now standard globally with a 4.5-degree setup, while a 10-degree version will be optional.