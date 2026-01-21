Skoda Kodiaq RS Confirmed for India: Performance SUV Launching by June 2026

Skoda has confirmed that the Kodiaq RS will launch in India by June 2026, and this is big news for people who enjoy driving but still need space for family and luggage. This will be the first time an RS badge appears on a Skoda SUV in India. Until now, RS models here have only meant sedans like the Octavia. Bringing that performance DNA to a three row SUV changes things.
The Kodiaq RS is not about flashy tricks. It is about taking a familiar, practical SUV and adding serious power and sharper character to it.
At the heart of the Kodiaq RS is the familiar, beastly insane, 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine that powers the Octavia RS as well. This engine produces 265 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque, which is a big step up from the regular Kodiaq sold in India. Power is sent through a 7 speed dual clutch automatic gearbox and comes equipped with a All-Wheel Drive (AWD) setup.
Performance numbers are strong for a large SUV.
- 0 to 100 kmph comes up in about 6.3 seconds
- Top speed is rated at 231 kmph
Braking has been upgraded too, with larger brakes and stronger front callipers. Adaptive suspension is offered globally, though Skoda has not yet confirmed whether the India spec car will get it.
On the outside, the Kodiaq RS looks more aggressive than the standard version but it does not shout for attention. The grille, roof rails and window surrounds are finished in black. The alloy wheels are larger at 20 inches and red brake callipers sit behind them. The bumpers are sportier and RS badges are placed neatly around the car.
Inside, the cabin switches to an all black theme with red stitching. The seats get extra side support and RS branding on the headrests. There is a large 13 inch touchscreen, a digital driver display and physical rotary controls for climate and volume, which many drivers still prefer.
For India, the Kodiaq RS is expected to come as a fully imported model in limited numbers. Prices are likely to sit between Rs 55 lakh and Rs 60 lakh ex showroom. Rivals will include models like the Volkswagen Tayron R Line and MG Majestor.
Skoda has also confirmed another batch of the Octavia RS for India, showing that there is real demand for performance cars here.
Conclusion
The Kodiaq RS is for buyers who want one car that can do many things well. It offers speed, space, comfort and all weather ability in one package. It does not replace the regular Kodiaq. It simply gives enthusiasts a stronger and more exciting option.
For Indian buyers who have been waiting for a fast family SUV from Skoda, this one is worth waiting for.