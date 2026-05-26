BYD India teases new DM i hybrid tech – What to expect?

A lot of Indian buyers still like the idea of electric driving, but long highway trips continue to create range worries. That is where plug-in hybrids are starting to grab attention. Now BYD seems ready to enter that space in India.
The company has released a new teaser on social media of its DM i hybrid technology. The teaser states “Super Plug-in Hybrid EV”, which is a clear indication that BYD is working on a new hybrid SUV here soon.
The timing is interesting as two BYD SUVs were recently seen testing on Indian roads.
- BYD Sealion 6 DM i
- BYD Atto 2 DM i
This hybrid system is already in use in both models globally.
So what is BYD DM i technology?
BYD’s DM i setup works differently from normal hybrids. In most regular hybrid cars, the petrol engine does a large part of the work. Here, the SUV tries to run mainly like an EV.
The electric motor takes care of the majority of the driving, with the petrol engine primarily contributing to efficiency and range.
Range is one of the most significant talking points.
- Combined range can cross 1,000 km
- Pure electric driving range is also quite high
- Petrol engine works as backup support
This configuration can be useful for buyers who want an electric driving feel without relying entirely on charging stations.
Sealion 6 is expected to be the first to arrive.
Among the two SUVs, the Sealion 6 looks like the stronger possibility for an early launch. Test cars have already been spotted in India without heavy camouflage.
The Sealion 6 is sold in several markets internationally and sits as a premium mid-size SUV. In some countries, it is also known as Song Plus or Seal U.
The SUV gets BYD’s latest styling language with a sharp front design and smooth body lines.
Some anticipated features are:
- 15.6 inch rotating touchscreen
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated seats
- ADAS package
- AWD option in higher variants
The hybrid setup uses a 1.5 litre petrol engine along with electric motors and BYD Blade Battery technology.
Global versions also offer different battery options and power outputs. One version produces around 214 bhp combined, while stronger AWD versions make much more power. Expected price could stay around Rs 45 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.
Atto 2 may suit city buyers better
The teaser may also point towards the smaller Atto 2 hybrid SUV. Compared to the Sealion 6, this one has a more compact size and could attract urban buyers looking for something easier to use daily.
The SUV is around 4.3 metres long and globally comes with plug in hybrid technology as well.
A few expected features include:
- Rotating infotainment screen
- Connected car tech
- Panoramic sunroof
- Multiple battery options
The Atto 2 can also drive in pure EV mode for close to 90 km depending on variant. That makes short daily drives possible without using petrol regularly. Pricing could stay near the Rs 25 lakh mark if launched in India.
More hybrid models may follow
Right now, BYD India only sells full electric vehicles –
- Atto 3
- Seal
- Sealion 7
- eMAX 7
With DM i technology, the company now looks ready to expand beyond pure EVs.
Another interesting possibility is the larger Leopard 8 SUV, which has already appeared through patents and global showcases. That model is far more powerful and built with off road capability in mind.