TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition Launched In India; Gets Twin Disc Brakes As Standard

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of the TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition in India. This special edition comes in Pearl White colour, with racing inspired graphics and will be offered with front and rear disc brakes as standard. There is NO single disc variant available.

The styling is based on a racing carbon fibre theme which denotes light-weight attributes and racing intent. The TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition sports a new 3D TVS logo and features TVS Racing branded rim stickering on the alloy wheels. The new graphics are seen on the front fender, fuel tank and the rear panel. It has a digital dashboard with a blue backlit display and numerous tell-tale signs which includes 0-60 kmph speed recorder, lap timer and service indicator amongst others.

Mechanically, the TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition features a 177.4 cc Single Cylinder, 4 stroke engine which is tuned to dleiver 16.62 PS of maximum power @ 8500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of maximum torque @ 6500 rpm. The motorcycle boasts of a 0-60kmph in 4.96s. TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition is priced at INR 83,233 (ex-showroom Delhi).