TVS Launches The Jupiter Grande At A Starting Price Of Rs. 55,936/- Ex-showroom Delhi

TVS Motor Company has just introduced its new Jupiter Grande which is a special edition launched for the festive season and it will join the rest of the TVS portfolio. Just like the spy shots revealed, the Jupiter Grande comes with a unique Starlight Blue colour along with a few more additions. TVS has given the Grande a full LED headlamp unit along with a position lamp, it also features a digital analogue meter with an Econometer. TVS has gone all out and given it a first in class diamond cut alloy wheels, the Grande also comes with an independently adjustable suspension. Contrasting the Starlight Blue paint scheme is the cross-stitched maroon seat, the Grande also gets its own unique badging. To further accentuate its grand look the beige panels, body coloured pillion grabrails and chrome highlights.

Commenting on this launch, Mr Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Jupiter Grande is the latest in the series of annual special editions that TVS Jupiter brings for its customers. Through its grand features like LED tech headlamp, adjustable shocks, digital-analogue speedometer, diamond cut alloy wheels and the striking Starlight Blue colour, the scooter will strive to be the ‘Grand Irradon ki grand safari’. Each year, we pick a theme in the brand story or bring alive consumer’s life truths. This year, we are celebrating ‘parents’ – each parent has the intent to ensure a grand success of their kids and TVS Jupiter Grande pays homage to this sentiment. This is our humble effort to celebrate and drive grand motivation in our consumer’s lives.”

The TVS Jupiter recently crossed the 2.5 million units in sales milestone, It was also awarded the most appealing executive scooter by J.D. Power 2018 Two-Wheeler Automotive Product Execution & Layout (2WAPEAL) Study. The Jupiter was launched by TVS in 2013 and managed to reach the 1 million sales mark in within a matter of 30 months since its launch. Currently, the Jupiter is available in four variants called Base, ZX (Disc and Drum), Classic and the Grande. While the Base and ZX variant is only available with colour options ranging from the Royal Wine, Matte Blue, Stallion Brown, Titanium Grey, Midnight Black, Volcano Red, Pristine White and the Mystic Gold colour. The Classic, on the other hand, is available with just Sunlit Ivory and Autumn Brown colour options. The Jupiter Grande will be available with both Disc and Drum variants, while the disc is available for Rs. 59,648/- the Drum costs Rs. 55,936, both prices are ex-showroom Delhi.