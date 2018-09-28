Exclusive: TVS Jupiter Grande Edition Spied, Gets LED Headlamp, Semi Digital Instrument Console

The TVS Jupiter from the TVS Motor Company has been in the market since 2013, a good five years. It’s been a runaway success and is one of the top selling 110 cc scooters in the country today. The company, over the years, has also introduced some special editions of the scooter to give it a more premium feel. The special editions got some minor changes compared to the standard variant which included a Duracool seat cover, premium quality panels and a 3-D Jupiter emblem. Now, as a new refresh for the popular scooter model, TVS is planning to introduce a Grande edition with the onset of the festive season. The new Jupiter will be a facelift of sorts too, and will get new features too, in addition to some cosmetic changes. The new TVS Jupiter Grande edition can be witnessed in all its glory in these spy images sent by our reader, Siddharth Joshi.

In the images, we see the Grande edition has a new part digital, part analogue instrument console, a new LED headlight and a new seat cover which gets a diamond stitch pattern. Design elements like the additional chrome bits have been borrowed from the Classic edition. The spy images also showcase a new bluish-green colour option which has never been seen before, we expect the new colour to be exclusive to the Grande edition. The scooter gets the same 5-litre fuel tank with the lid placed behind the seat, which makes the refuelling process a little less cumbersome. The images show the scooter has a front drum brake, but we expect TVS to give an optional disc brake with the Grande edition.

The scooter will continue to use the same 109.7 cc single cylinder petrol engine which generates 8 bhp and 8 Nm of torque. The bike uses a CVT transmission and suspension duties are done by a telescopic fork in the front and a gas charged mono-shock at the rear. The current Jupiter is priced from INR 53,544 for the base variant and INR 59,579 for the Classic Variant, both prices are Ex-Showroom, Mumbai. The Grande may attract a small premium over the price of the Classic when it comes out anytime now, as the festive season is almost here. Click here to read our review on the Jupiter and do see the images of the scooter below.