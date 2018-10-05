Bajaj Auto Introduces A “5-5-5” Offer Ahead Of The Festive Season

Bajaj Auto has decided to launch a new offer that will commence from the 5th of October. In this offer customers can benefit from five years of free damage insurance cover, five years of free warranty, and free five services at select Bajaj motorcycles across all dealerships in India at no additional cost. Bajaj claims this is in order to give respite to its customers from the current hike in insurance costs and fuel prices during the festive season.

Key benefits from this offer include a five-year free own damage insurance cover for buyers interested in purchasing a Bajaj Platina, Discover, Pulsar or part of the V range. Other benefits include two free additional services for the Bajaj CT100, Pulsar, Discover and the V range. Any customer of a Bajaj motorcycle within this period get a free five-year warranty package. Customers purchasing these bike from 5th October 2018 will get discounts of up to Rs. 9,800/- on the Pulsar range, Rs. 5,200/- for the V range, Rs. 4,800/- on the Discover and Rs. 4,100/- for the Platina.

Supreme Court has mandated an increase in third-party insurance cover for new bikes and scooters to five years. This coupled with an increase in the accident coverage to 15 Lakhs has significantly impacted insurance cost of two-wheelers. However, with the festive season around the corner, Bajaj Auto intends to deliver a relief offering convenience offer to buy comprehensive insurance for 5 years, with no further hassle of renewing the own damage insurance every year.

Commenting on the announcement; Mr Eric Vas, President, Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto said; “Motorcycle on-road prices have gone up by at least Rs 6000/- due to the increase in insurance cost. We wanted to cushion this cost for our customers by absorbing the cost of own damage insurance for the first year and extending this benefit by covering him for the next 4 years. Bajaj Auto is the first in the industry to introduce such an offer through the 5-5-5 scheme. This offer makes it even easier to own a Bajaj Motorcycle and provides our customers with another reason to celebrate this festive season.” He further commented, “We are confident that these new customer-centric schemes will help boost our sales this festive season.”