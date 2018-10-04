The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Family Now Has over a Lakh Members

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, the fastest bike in its segment, has now crossed a sales milestone of over 1 lakh units. The bike was launched in March 2018 implying the milestone was achieved in a time period of only six months which indeed is very commendable. Born out of the RTR 165, a race-winning track machine, the RTR 160 4V gets a 4-valve, oil-cooled engine which generates 16 hp and 14.8 Nm of torque taking the bike from a standstill to 60 kmph in 4.8 seconds. The bike showcases the company’s 36 years of racing history in terms of riding dynamics and performance.

“The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has raced to the 1 lakh sales milestone in a record span of six months due to its superior performance and strong racing positioning. The motorcycle has resonated with enthusiasts across the country thus exponentially increasing our loyal Apache tribe. This community was built by superior products and a host of owner engagement initiatives which have today successfully created a strong and connected owner base. We are grateful for their support and it fuels our endeavour to create customer delight by providing them with best-in-class products and Apache owner engagement initiatives.” said Mr Arun Siddharth, Vice President Marketing – Premium Two Wheelers, International Business & TVS Racing,

Also Read: Exclusive: TVS Jupiter Grande Edition Spied, Gets LED Headlamp, Semi Digital Instrument Console

The bike is available in two variants, one with electronic fuel injection and one with a traditional carburettor. Further, the carburettor has an optional rear disc brake while the EFI unit gets a rear disc brake as standard. The bike also offers a fully digital instrument console and a five-speed transmission. The prices for the bike and its three variants are INR 91,810, INR 82, 810 and INR 85, 810 for the EFI, Carb – front disc and Carb – rear disc respectively, all prices are Ex-Showroom, Delhi. The bike is available in three colours, Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black and goes against the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Honda CB Hornet 160R and Suzuki Gixxer. Do watch our review on the bike below.