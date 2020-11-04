Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport Is No Longer On Sale In India

The current iteration of the Toyota Innova Crysta that we have on sale here, was launched way back in 2016. Since then, it hasn’t received any significant update, at least in India. Toyota recently unveiled the facelifted version of the popular MPV in Indonesia and is set to arrive in India sometime next year. While we await the arrival of the new Innova Crysta, the Japanese carmaker has pulled the plug on the Touring Sport version of the Innova Crysta in India. As the name suggests, the Touring Sport variants of the Toyota Innova Crysta were sportier as compared to the standard variants.

More details

It was launched in 2017 to mark the one-year anniversary of the Innova Crysta. It was available with both petrol and diesel engines in two variants: VX and ZX.

Highlights of the Touring Sport Innova

The sportier take on the Innova boasted a more dynamic design and racier features. These were the main highlights of the Touring Sport:

Exterior Design

All-Black Front Grille with Smoked Chrome finish

Smoked chrome headlamp ornament and fog lamp bezel

Matte Black alloy wheels

Black Spoiler with Chrome inserts on Front and Rear bumpers

Black Wheel Arch cladding, Rocker mould with Chrome inserts

Black rear door garnish

The Innova Touring Sport was offered in a new colour- Wildfire (Red) along with White Pearl Crystal Shine.

Interiors

Red Illuminating 3D Design Combination Meter with large TFT Multi Information Display

Steering wheel with black-wood & sporty red stitch

Unique red wood pattern on instrument panel

Black wood finish rear door inner garnish, seat back table &console box

Sporty red stitch on seat, console box, shift lever boot (MT) and parking brake boot

Specifications

While the petrol-powered Innova Crysta Touring Sport commanded a premium of up to Rs 68,000, its diesel variants were costlier by up to Rs 1.38 lakh compared to the corresponding variants of the standard Innova Crysta. Toyota offered the Innova Crysta Touring Sport with two engines: a 2.4-litre diesel (150PS/343Nm) and a 2.7-litre petrol (166PS/245Nm). Transmission options were a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter. While the manual gearbox was offered in the VX variant, the AT came in the top-spec ZX. Talking about its features, the Touring Sport had all the goodies from the top-spec variants of the Innova like 7 airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), ABS with EBD and Brake Assist (BA).

Facelifted version of the Innova Crysta

The facelifted version of the Innova Crysta has already reached Indonesian dealerships. Coming to the eminent visual changes now, Toyota has kept the overall profile of this MPV pretty much unchanged. The front grille is a lot wider and covers more areas of the front fascia making it look more aggressive. It is now finished in black with a thick chrome outline. The grille has five horizontal slats instead of the two chrome-finished ones earlier, and while the size of the headlights remains the same, they now get chrome extensions.

The front bumper is redesigned too now appears to carry a more complex design than its predecessor. Step inside the updated Innova Crysta and the dashboard’s basic layout has remained unchanged. The keen-eyed will notice the all-black upholstery for the Indonesia-spec range-topping Venturer variant, though the India-spec model could employ lighter colours to make the cabin airier.