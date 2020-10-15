Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Unveiled in Indonesia

The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift has now been officially unveiled for the Indonesian markets where it is sold by a different name. The Toyota Innova Crysta has been around for quite some time and hasn’t received any substantial updates, up until now. This is the first update for this iteration of the Innova Crysta. The updated MPV is likely to reach India by the first quarter of 2021. The facelifted version of the Innova has already been spied on multiple occasions.

More details

We can expect Toyota to bring in the updated Innova Crysta here as well because it is the undisputed king in the MPV segment in our country.

The facelifted version of the Innova Crysta has already reached Indonesian dealerships. Coming to the eminent visual changes now, Toyota has kept the overall profile of this MPV pretty much unchanged. The front grille is a lot wider and covers more areas of the front fascia making it look more aggressive. It is now finished in black with a thick chrome outline. The grille has five horizontal slats instead of the two chrome-finished ones earlier, and while the size of the headlights remains the same, they now get chrome extensions. The front bumper is redesigned too now appears to carry a more complex design than its predecessor.

It gets contrast black shade for the chin and the fog lamps are now vertically housed in a thick, triangular black surround. The only noticeable difference on the side is in the form of new dual-tone alloy wheels while the rear now features black elements on the tailgate and bumper to break the visual mass. Overall, Toyota has tried to make the Innova look sportier than before.

Interior

Step inside the updated Innova Crysta and the dashboard’s basic layout has remained unchanged. The keen-eyed will notice the all-black upholstery for the Indonesia-spec range-topping Venturer variant, though the India-spec model could employ lighter colours to make the cabin airier. It also gets a slightly redesigned instrument cluster and larger 9-inch infotainment which finally comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other highlights include automatic climate control (now with integrated air purifier), cruise control, steering-mounted audio controls, a coloured multi-info display, LED headlamps, and keyless entry push button start. Safety features include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear view camera, electronic stability control, and hill start assist.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the Innova Crysta facelift for Indonesia comes with the same 139hp, 2.0-litre petrol and a 149hp, 2.4-litre diesel engine options that were available in the pre-facelift model. With the BS6 compliant version of the Innova Crysta, Toyota discontinued the 2.8-litre diesel engine and carried on only with the 2.4-litre diesel unit to bring the costs down a bit. The same engine is expected to get retained here as well.

The pre-facelift Innova Crysta is priced from Rs 15.66 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect the facelifted model to command a premium when it goes on sale in early-2021. Rivals include the MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Tata Hexa BS6. It is worth noting that the facelifted model revealed today is the Indonesian-spec car. The India-spec Toyota Innova Crysta could feature some styling tweaks to better suit local tastes.