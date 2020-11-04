Benelli Announces ‘Diwali Sparkle’ Offer For the Imperiale 400

Benelli currently has only one BS6 motorcycle in its portfolio, the Imperiale 400. The Imperiale 400 might be a retro delight but it exists in a highly competitive sphere and has to compete with the likes of Royal Enfield, Jawa and now Honda too. To make the Imperiale 400 more desirable than before, Benelli and Adishwar Auto Ride India – Mahavir Group, has introduced ‘Diwali Sparkle Offer’. The offer is introduced primarily to boost the sales in this festive season. Although, it would be even better if Benelli rolled out a few new motorcycles too.

More details

Under the Diwali Sparkle Offer, customers can own the Benelli Imperiale 400 with savings up to Rs. 12,000 on the red and black colour Imperiale 400.

Additional benefits

The festive offer will be available for a limited time period across all Benelli dealerships in the country. Through this offer, Benelli India aims to reach out to a wider audience and make the Imperiale 400 even more accessible for its customers. The company has also rolled out this offer along with an attractive Low EMI scheme of Rs. 4,999 with up to 85% funding, announced recently. With prices starting from Rs. 1.99 lakhs onwards, customers can book the Benelli Imperiale 400 for just Rs. 6,000, by visiting Benelli India’s official website or by visiting the nearest Benelli India Dealership. Benelli India is also offering the Imperiale 400 with Best-In-Class ‘3-Year Unlimited KMS Warranty and 2-Year Complimentary Service as Standard’. Additionally, Benelli India is also offering 3rd-Year Annual Maintenance Contract, and 24X7 RSA service. The Benelli Imperiale 400 is available in three colour options – Red, Silver and Black.

BS6 Engine

Since it is a relatively new introduction to the Indian market there aren’t many changes except the fact that it now has a BS6 compliant power plant. With this update, the 374cc motor gets a larger, more expensive catalytic converter and O2 sensor to help it meet the stricter emission norms, but this is unlikely to have any significant impact on the riding experience. The engine still produces the same 21 PS of maximum power and 29 Nm of peak torque. However, the peak power is produced 500rpm higher than before but more importantly, peak torque kicks in 1000rpm earlier, at a leisurely 3500rpm. The engine still comes paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Features and specs

Interestingly, Benelli has managed to retain the same kerb weight of 205kg as the BS4 model despite the addition of the heavier catalytic converter. The BS6 compliant Imperiale 400 retains the modern classic design of its predecessor and looks the same. It features retro styling highlighted by elements like the teardrop-shaped fuel tank with rubber thigh pads, round headlamp cluster, split seat design, wide handlebars, etc. The bike also gets blacked-out mechanical bits and a long chrome exhaust pipe.

Also read: Benelli TNT 650 GT Patent Image Leaked

The instrument panel on the bike also bears retro design but it is a semi-digital console with analogue pods for speedometer and tachometer; a small digital display for other vital readouts. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends assisted by dual-channel ABS. The new Benelli Imperiale 400 sits on a double-cradle frame. The suspension duties are performed by 41mm telescopic forks at the front and preload-adjustable shocks at the rear.