Facelifted Toyota Innova Crysta Scores 5-star Safety rating in ASEAN NCAP Crash Test

It hasn’t been long since Toyota unveiled the facelifted Innova Crysta in Indonesia. The updated version of the Innova features some cosmetic changes over the outgoing model. A few days ago we reported that the Fortuner and Hilux pick-up truck scored 5-star safety rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash tests and now, the updated Innova Crysta has achieved the same feat. The model tested is the 2.0-litre petrol variant manufactured in Indonesia. We can expect the Indian version to perform in the same manner.

The base model tested by ASEAN NCAP had two airbags at the front, ABS, EBD and ESP. The MPV also offers seatbelt reminder for the front two occupants.

The Toyota Innova scored 45.90 points for adult occupant safety, 21.51 for child occupant safety and 15.28 points for Safety Assist Technologies. The total of 82.69 points puts it in the 5-star rating territory. In comparison the Hilux pickup truck and Fortuner SUV which share the ladder-frame underpinnings with the Innova scored 83.42 and 87.46 points respectively. It is worth noting that front-offset test score of 2016 model of the Innova has been used with the latest model too, this is mainly because of the fact that the updated version features cosmetic changes and not structural ones.

What are the changes in the facelift?

As we mentioned earlier, The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift was recently unveiled for the Indonesian markets where it is sold by a different name. This is the first update for this iteration of the Innova Crysta. The updated MPV is likely to reach India by the first quarter of 2021. The facelifted version of the Innova was already spied on multiple occasions. We can expect Toyota to bring in the updated Innova Crysta here as well because it is the undisputed king in the MPV segment in our country.

Coming to the eminent visual changes now, Toyota has kept the overall profile of this MPV pretty much unchanged. The front grille is a lot wider and covers more areas of the front fascia making it look more aggressive. It is now finished in black with a thick chrome outline. The grille has five horizontal slats instead of the two chrome-finished ones earlier, and while the size of the headlights remains the same, they now get chrome extensions. The front bumper is redesigned too now appears to carry a more complex design than its predecessor. It gets contrast black shade for the chin and the fog lamps are now vertically housed in a thick, triangular black surround. The only noticeable difference on the side is in the form of new dual-tone alloy wheels while the rear now features black elements on the tailgate and bumper to break the visual mass. Overall, Toyota has tried to make the Innova look sportier than before.

Under the hood, the Innova Crysta facelift for Indonesia comes with the same 139hp, 2.0-litre petrol and a 149hp, 2.4-litre diesel engine options that were available in the pre-facelift model. With the BS6 compliant version of the Innova Crysta, Toyota discontinued the 2.8-litre diesel engine and carried on only with the 2.4-litre diesel unit to bring the costs down a bit. The same engine is expected to get retained here as well.