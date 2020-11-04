All-New TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launch – LIVE Updates

The TVS Apache range is about to get a new addition today. The bikemaker has teased an image of a streetfighter-styled motorcycle which has led many to believe that it could be a street-styled version of the Apache RR 310. However, many also believe that a special edition version of an existing bike could be revealed for the festive season. The rather skinny front fork in the teaser image makes us believe that it’s the latter. We’re ready for a surprise though.

The event will begin at 11:00 am and this post will be updated with all the information from the event.

EDIT: It’s the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with riding modes and adjustable front suspension

11:32 AM:

11:30 AM: The front suspension can now be adjusted and has been sourced from Showa

11:26 AM: LCD Display remains black and white

11:24 AM: ABS in all three modes

11:22 AM: All three riding modes explained

11:10 AM: It’s the new 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Gets an all-new Matte Blue Colour

11:07 AM: As a part of the 4 million Apache celebration, a new product is being launched

11:00 AM: The event begins with TVS showcasing its rich racing heritage