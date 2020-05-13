Toyota India Resumes Operations Following Directives Prescribed By Authorities

After weeks of nationwide lockdown leading to complete shutdown of manufacturing and retail units, Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced the partial resumption of Dealer and After Sales operations. Closely adhering to the advisory issued by the Central and State Governments, the company announced the partial reopening of 171 dealership outlets, which are now functional. Close to 146 service outlets of Toyota are also operational nationally, providing its world-class services by prioritizing domains like spare parts supply in response to the market needs where service activities have already started.

Guided by the sole objective of securing health and safety of all its stakeholders and in line with protocols laid down by the Government, all dealerships will practice stringent social distancing with Govt. prescribed percentage of the workforce at a given point. The company will also continue to closely review the developments in each region and will take necessary steps basis the eventualities that may arise in the future.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director, TKM said, “We are grateful to the Government for its cautious and well-calculated decisions. While the lockdown was a necessary step to counter the virus spread and curb the consequences triggered by the pandemic, it is paramount to reignite confidence among customers, and stakeholders and boost their morale, during these difficult times. As we gradually recommence operations, we are ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all our stakeholders while simultaneously safeguarding business continuity.

Way Forward

Keeping in mind the directives prescribed by the Govt. as well as the resumption challenges, we have devised certain restart guidelines which will further guide our partners and the industry through the ‘new normal’, adjusting to the new norms and the changes brought along with this crisis. We look forward to working with our partners to cater to the needs of our customers, while supporting the Government in this fight against this global pandemic.”

Also, following the directive issued by the Government, TKM started preparatory operations at the plant beginning 5th May 2020. These preparatory operations are conducted to provide the workforce with an adequately safe environment to work in, duly prioritizing domains like spare parts supply. The company has also developed certain crucial changes in guidelines for enhanced safe operations in all areas of work which would mean that the first few days will be spent on training the members on these renewed guidelines as well as ensuring safe materials and working environment. The operations at the TKM plant will resume in a phased manner, most importantly keeping in mind the needs of ‘social distancing’ and sanitization.