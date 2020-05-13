Five Most Affordable In-Line Four-Cylinder Bikes in India

While India is one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the world, it is still considered as a budget centric space and to a certain extent that is true. However, in the recent past, there has also been a market for the high-end premium bikes with the demand of powerful bikes on the rise. Even in the current market scenario, there are a lot of enthusiasts who want a piece of a high-end sports bike.

With these high-end bikes, a few attributes are common among them – power, style and the way they sound. And nothing beats a four-cylinder bike when it comes to aural drama and smooth power delivery. In this article, we’ll look at the five most affordable in-line four-cylinder engines present in the Indian market.

Benelli TNT 600i

The naked style of the Benelli TNT 600i, although now dated, looks pure and visceral. The TNT600i’s power comes from a liquid-cooled, double-overhead-camshaft, inline-four, 4-valve engine which sounds like it displaces more than it tells you it does. It produces a power of 85 PS and 55 Nm, which isn’t a lot in comparison to similar machines. It is yet to be updated to the mandatory BS6 emission norms and Benelli recently launched a mid-life facelifted version of the TNT 600i in China, an Indian launch of which, is expected in the next year or late this year if things smoothen out.

Price: Rs 6.20 lakh(ex-showroom)

Suzuki GSX- S750

The Suzuki GSX-S750 is Suzuki’s middleweight streetfighter that borrows its character and styling from its elder sibling- the GSX-S1000. It is brought to India via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and is sold in a single variant. It is powered by a 749cc inline four-cylinder motor that is capable of producing 114bhp of maximum power and 81Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. However, it is yet to be updated to the BS6 norms, which is expected to happen in the coming months.

Price: Rs 7.52 lakh(ex-showroom)

Kawasaki Z900

The Z900 is Kawasaki’s best-selling product in the Indian market. It is powered by a 948 cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke in-line four-cylinder engine which has a quick-revving character and a strong mid-range hit that pulls strongly to the redline and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It generates a hefty 125 PS of power and 99 Nm of peak torque which adds to the thrill factor of this bike.

Price: Rs 7.69 lakh(ex-showroom)

Honda CBR650R

A successor to the CBR650F sold earlier in the country, the CBR650R is the latest offering from Honda in the middle-weight segment. The new model features an aggressive design language taking cues from the flagship Fireblade model. The new CBR650R is powered by the same 648.72cc inline-four that now produces slightly more power at 86bhp at 11,500rpm and 60.1Nm at 8,000rpm. The motor comes mated to a six-speed gearbox that is assisted by a slipper clutch.

Price: Rs 7.70 lakh(ex-showroom)

Kawasaki Ninja 1000

The Kawasaki Ninja 1000 is a litre-class sports tourer motorcycle from Team Green. The latest edition of the motorcycle comes with updated graphics but is otherwise identical to the outgoing model. The Ninja 1000 uses a 1043cc in-line four-cylinder engine which generates 140bhp at 9,600 rpm and 111Nm of torque at 8,800 rpm and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Price: Rs 10.28 lakhs(ex-showroom)