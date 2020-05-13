Volkswagen India Initiates New Safety Program Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Automaker Volkswagen India on Wednesday said it has introduced a comprehensive programme to implement safety and sanitisation standards across its facilities amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Under the newly launched campaign, #VWellnessIndia programme, the company’s 137 sales and 116 service stations will be covered across the country, Volkswagen India said in a statement.

Through the program, Volkswagen India aims to provide and maintain health, hygiene and sanitization standards across its facilities. It is aimed to ensure employee safety and re-build customer confidence and provide peace of mind when a customer decides to visit a Volkswagen dealership or service workshop.

The German carmaker has thus created a comprehensive guideline document that will act as a prescribed manual to undertake safety measures across the network facilities. The measures include hygiene practices, timely sanitization of the facility and vehicles, thermal scanning, safe distancing, wearing of masks and gloves, placement and usage of hand sanitizers. Virtual training has been undertaken across the network including the sales, service and administration teams.

Commenting on the initiative undertaken, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, safety is in our DNA, which isn’t limited to our vehicles but also extends to human well-being. The #VWellnessIndia program provides our network extensive details on sanitization and contactless measures that need to be implemented for business continuity. We aim to offer our customers complete peace of mind and a hassle free experience while visiting a Volkswagen sales and service facility.”

Also Read: Honda Cars India Resumes Operations, Re-Opens 155 dealerships Across The Country

In addition to these practices, all sanitized and disinfected touch points will be branded by Volkswagen’s ‘Safe & Sanitized’ logo depicting adherence of the hygiene practice. Digital brochures, remote test drives experiences, pick-up and drop services are also being recommended during customer interactions. For customers who prefer interacting remotely, the brand has developed its digital infrastructure to enable a seamless sales and service buying experience. It is further supported by contactless services, doorstep delivery and virtual engagement possibilities.

Product News

On the business front, Volkswagen recently introduced the ‘Limited Edition’ TSI variants of the Polo GT and Vento. Both the models were recently updated to BS6 emission norms. Apart from that, Volkwagen also added a couple of SUVs to its India line-up by introducing the Tiguan AllSpace and the T-Roc.