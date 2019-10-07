Toyota Glanza Gets A New Entry-Level G MT Variant

Toyota has launched a new G MT (manual transmission) base variant for the Glanza at Rs 6.98 lakh ex-showroom. A rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, until now, the Glanza’s base variant was the G MT Smart Hybrid, which asked for Rs 24,000 more than the new entry-level variant. The reduction in cost is a result of the new base variant skipping on the Smart Hybrid technology, which was paired with the 1.2-litre, K12N DualJet mild-hybrid engine. The new G MT variant will use the 1.2-litre, K12M non-hybrid engine.

However, both the base variants will continue to retail side-by-side and will also continue to offer the same features and comfort levels. Only two trim options are offered on Glanza – G and V, which have same levels of equipment as the Zeta and Alpha variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Depending on features offered, the Toyota Glanza range is divided into five variants – G MT, G MT (Smart Hybrid), V MT, G CVT and V CVT. It is worth noting that the new base G MT variant, although cheaper, is also less fuel-efficient. It is rated for an official economy number of 21.01 kpl for the K12M engine, while the fuel efficiency rating for the K12N Smart Hybrid is marked at 23.87 kpl. In terms of power too, the K12M engine cranks out 82.9 PS, while the K12N with Smart Hybrid sends 89.7 PS to the front wheels.

On the outside, the Glanza G MT variant continues to carry features like LED projector headlamps, LED rear combination tail lamps, dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, chrome grille, and chrome door handles. On the inside, the Glanza G MT variant is equipped with features such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports connectivity features such as Bluetooth, Android Auto and AppleCarPlay, automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver’s seat and steering mounted audio control s. On the K12M powered G MT variant due to the absence of Smart Hybrid system, the car misses out on features like torque assist function and brake energy regeneration system.