TVS Announces Festive Season Offers For Its Range Of Motorcycles And Scooters

The festive season during this time of the year is when most people in India make big-ticket purchases and one of them is a vehicle. To sweeten the deal, manufacturers announce various benefits and offers and this year is no different. TVS has announced festive season offers on its range of products, which includes the Apache series motorcycles, commuter motorcycles and their entire scooter portfolio. Here’s what’s on offer:

2019 TVS Apache RR 310

For their flagship motorcycle, the company is offering its Limitless Assist – Roadside assistance (RSA) program that covers unlimited kms of roadside assistance for all customers of RR 310. Under the program, all new customers get RSA free of cost for a year which can be renewed for ₹ 999 annually post that. Existing customers can purchase the RSA program for ₹ 999/- valid for 1 year. A pan-India low-EMI scheme of INR 4,444 month is also available and the bike is priced at INR 2,28,000 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, RTR 180, RTR 200 4V ABS, RTR 160

TVS recently launched the Bluetooth-enabled TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with SmartXonnect technology. The motorcycle comes equipped with a connected cluster, an information control switch, and other updates including a gold-plated racing chain. For the entire range, a flat cashback of INR 5,000 is being offered if the purchase is made through an ICICI credit card. For the RTR 160, 160 4V and the RTR 180, a five-year OD insurance savings of up to INR 8,800 is being offered on a cash purchase.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Gets Bluetooth-enabled Display And SmartXonnect App

The RTR 160 and RTR 160 4V are being offered at a low down payment which begins from INR 10,999 at an ROI of 8.2% and 9.35% with zero processing fee. Savings of up to INR 19,000 can also be availed. Offers on the RTR 180 include a low down payment of INR 17,999, an ROI of 3.99% with a low EMI of INR 2,019 and zero processing fee.

TVS Radeon, Victor, StaR City+, Sport,

In select regions, the manufacturer’s commuter machine Radeon is available at a low downpayment of INR 5,999 and a 6.99% ROI. The Victor can be brought home for a low down payment of INR 7,999 or a benefit of INR 2,500 on making the payment in cash. An ROI of 3.99%, zero processing fee and a discount of INR 1,500 on insurance is available for State government employees.

The StaR City+ is being offered across India at a low downpayment of INR 7,555, 3.99% ROI, zero processing fee, savings of up to INR 9,000 and benefits of up to INR 2,000 on a cash purchase. The TVS Sport asks for a low downpayment of INR 2,999, zero processing fee, and benefits of INR 1,500 on cash payments.

TVS NTORQ 125, Jupiter, Scooty Pep+, Zest 110, XL 100

In select regions, all variants of the race-inspired Ntorq 125 scooter is being offered at low EMI of INR 1,900. Along with the existing variants of Jupiter Base, Jupiter ZX and Jupiter Classic, TVS Jupiter recently launched TVS Jupiter Grande with SmartXonnect technology. With the launch of Grande SmartXonnect, it becomes India’s first Bluetooth connected 110 cc scooter. Along with Bluetooth connectivity, the vehicle comes in two new colours & features like – LED headlamp, digital analogue speedometer, diamond-cut alloy wheels, adjustable shocks & premium cross-stitched seat. In select regions, the scooter is being offered at a low down payment of INR 3,900, 3.99% ROI, zero processing fee, Exchange bonus of INR 4,000 and 0% no cost EMI.

The Scooty Pep+ is being offered at a low down payment of INR 3,250, 3.99% ROI and zero processing fee. The Zest 110 asks for INR 3,750 as upfront payment, while the rest of the benefits are similar to the Scooty Pep+. Their workhorse, the XL100 is being offered at a down payment of INR 1,999 and 0% ROI.