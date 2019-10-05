Toyota India Announces Three-Month-Long Service Carnival

To celebrate a two-decade-long journey in India, Toyota India has announced a three-month ‘Service Carnival’ beginning 1st Oct 2019 until 31st Dec 2019. During this ‘Service Carnival’ customers will get attractive offers of up to 20% discount on Maintenance, General Repairs & Value Added Services. Customers can avail discounts on car servicing and replacement of parts on Toyota models across all Toyota dealerships.

Customers can avail up to 20% discount during General Repair on applicable Combo parts and labour cost. Innova, Crysta and Fortuner owners will get upto 20% discount on VCare service along with mandatory 14 point Safety Checks. In addition, there are attractive offers on Value Added Services like Tyre, Battery replacements etc. What is also celebrating Toyota’s two-decade-long presence in India is its ‘Five Continents Drive’. It is a ‘Genchi Genbutsu’ project (where employees go to the source to get the facts) carried out under the umbrella of Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Launched in Australia in 2014, so far, the Five Continents Drive project has covered four of the world’s continents and moved to Asia for its final stage, earlier this year. As part of the project, Toyota employees drive vehicles under various conditions of the 5 continents: Australia, America (North & Latin), Europe, Africa and Asia through 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, representing the five rings in the Olympic symbol.

Toyota also launched the TRD edition of their popular SUV, the Fortuner. Available in the 4×2 diesel variant with an automatic transmission only, the 2019 Fortuner TRD Edition gets an exclusive pearl white shade with attitude black dual-tone exterior. It is now available across dealerships at a price of Rs 33,85,000 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). Below are the features which distinguish the TRD Edition from its vanilla variants:

Stylish Front Bumper and Rear Bumper Spoiler

TRD Radiator Grille Garnish

Dual Tone Roof

R18 Charcoal Black Alloy Wheels

Sporty Black & Maroon Leather Seats Interiors

Red Stitch Accents on Upholstery

Fortuner ‘10 years ‘Leadership Emblem

Iconic Red TRD Emblem

Also Read: 2019 Toyota Yaris With Dual-Tone Paint Option Launched, Prices Now Start At Rs. 8.65 Lakh

Powering the Toyota Fortuner in this TRD guise is a 2.8-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine which cranks out a maximum torque of 450 Nm @ 1600 – 2400 rpm with a maximum output of 177 PS @ 3400 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission with sequential & paddle shift. In addition to this, like its normal variants, the TRD Fortuner also gets Automatic Idling Stop/Start Function, Pitch & Bounce control, VSC [Vehicle Stability Control] with BA [Brake Assist], 7 SRS Airbags, Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), and ABS with EBD among other safety features.