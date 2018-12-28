Top Five Fun To Ride Scooters In India

India is a country where scooters have drastically transformed from being just a mundane form of transportation to being more sporty two-wheelers which elicit some excitement. Clear examples of this phenomena are the Arpilia SR 150 and the TVS Ntorq 125. Scooter enthusiasts have quite a few choices when it comes to trendy automatics, so we decided to make a list of the top five scooters that are fun to ride and also do not burn a hole in your pocket.

The most enthusiastic one in this list has to be the Aprilia SR 150 Race.

The Race Edition is powered by a Vespa-sourced 154.8cc engine that does its duty in the standard SR 150. The power plant makes 10.5 bhp of power at 6750 rpm and 11.4 Nm of torque at 5000rpm. The engine is mated to a continuously variable transmission which, in the race variant has reworked gear ratios for better acceleration. The bodywork is nicely complemented by apron-mounted twin headlights, sporty livery, and 14-inch red alloys. The wheels are wrapped in 120-section rubber at both ends. The scooter is equipped with telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. To ensure optimum braking, the scooter also comes with a 220mm front disc and a 140mm rear drum. The Scooter has also been recently updated with single-channel ABS, so this improves the safety of the scooter.

The scooter that comes in second in the list is also from the Aprilia stable, its their 125cc sibling, the SR 125.

Powered by a 124.7cc single cylinder engine which pumps out 9.5 bhp of power and 9.9 Nm of torque, the SR 125 is still an Aprilia, only slightly down on power than its elder brother. It sits on the same chassis-suspension-brakes setup and thus offers the same fantastic handling and poise as its bigger sibling. So its good to call this one a pocket rocket. However, the price difference between this and its elder sibling being just Rs. 3000, it is something that does not really work in its favour.

The next scooter on our list is the recently launched TVS Ntorq 125

Looks like TVS is on a roll right now with this scooter. Its newest and fastest offering is powered by a new 124.79 cc 3-valve engine, good for 9.3 bhp at 7500rpm and 10.5 Nm at 5500rpm. It is one of the most futuristic scooter over here, with features like a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, which is seen for the first time on a two-wheeler in India. Along with the Aprilia, the Ntorq is also the best sounding scooter on this list. Why is it fun? There isn’t another scooter in the same space which can hold a candle to the Ntorq’s capabilities. Those TVS racing genes are very evident in the way it handles, rides and performs.

Next scooter on this list is the Suzuki Access 125

The Suzuki Access 125 is quite a popular scooter in India, and for good reasons. The Access 125 comes with steel bodywork for superior durability and the engine is an SOHC 125cc unit which generates 8.7 bhp of power at 7000rpm and 10.2 Nm of torque at 5000rpm. One of the lightest scooters out there, the Access 125 feels peppy on the move. The suspension setup is on the softer side, but it only helps in better bump absorption on our kind of roads. The Access features an analogue-digital combo cluster which packs a speedometer, odometer, fuel gauge, dual tripmeter and engine oil-change indicator.

The last scooter that makes the cut is another famous one from TVS, the Scooty Zest

After TVS first launched the Scooty, it became a runaway success, primarily because of its light weight and nimble handling. So much so that the word ‘Scooty’ became a household name for scooters! With the TVS Zest 110, the brand has given the popular Scooty a good dose of features, while retaining its peppy nature. An peppy it sure is, for the way this little scooter accelerates! It is powered by a 109.7cc engine that’s good for 8 bhp of power at 7500rpm and 8.4 Nm of torque at 5500rpm. The scooter features telescopic suspension at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The acceleration figure from 0-60kmph stands at 11.1sec, which TVS claims is the fastest in its segment.

