VIDEO: How Safe Is A DOT Certified Helmet Compared To A Snell Stamped Shell

Helmets have been and will always be the most basic yet most important piece of safety kit. Acting as a barrier between your head and any obstacle you may hit during a mishap, it is important to use a good quality and a tad bit more expensive helmet at all times. In a country where most people still refuse to wear a helmet, they even form committees against the compulsion of it, it is very important to emphasise on the significance of a helmet. In this video, we can see the differences between a regular, not so expensive helmet, and a proper Snell certified helmet.

The video begins with a brief history lesson as to when and why helmets were made and why have they been so important. Do keep in mind that the risks involved on the road are much higher than the risks involved on the track. The race track being a more controlled environment, one has much more run-off area and emergency services on standby. The road, on the other hand, is very unpredictable, especially our own roads where you never know when a pothole, a human or even an animal may come in front of you. Preventing any major injuries to your head and skull, a helmet is your best friend.

In the video, we see the presenter using a low-cost DOT certified helmet. Just like our ISI certification for helmets, this certification is based on trust and not all helmets that are DOT or ISI certified undergo impact testing. The more expensive Snell certified helmet, on the other hand, has to compulsorily go under a series of impact tests before getting certified and that is how you know that you will keep your head safe. The video demonstrates the difference these helmets make by performing a small impact test. Moreover, once done, he splits the two in half showing us the differences in the way these helmets are manufactured. We hope this helps you to make the right decision the next time you visit the helmet shop.

