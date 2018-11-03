The Upcoming Flagship Mahindra SUV to Be Called the Alturas

As we reported earlier, Mahindra dropped the XUV 700 name for the upcoming flagship SUV. Scheduled for a launch on 26th of November, the SUV is to be named the Alturas. This SUV is essentially the facelift version of the SsangYong Rexton SUV which will be sold under the Mahindra Badge in India. Another name that was associated with the car was Inferno which can now be dismissed as a rumour and the Alturas name will stick with the SUV. The SUV is aimed at the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner and will be priced to undercut both of them when it launches.

At the heart of this SUV will be a 2.2-litre diesel engine which will offer 180 bhp and 450 Nm of torque which is right near what the competition offers. A sophisticated 4-wheel drive system will also be offered with the SUV to give it some off-road capability. Moreover, to keep the price of the SUV low base variants will also be offered with a 2-wheel drive system. Transmission duties will be taken care by either a 6-speed manual or a Mercedes sourced 7-speed automatic transmission.

On the inside of the car, from what we see in the spy images, you will get quite a premium feel worthy of a flagship product. premium quality materials with a great finish and attention to detail. The centre console is a rather large 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment display which is rumoured to get multiple connectivity options, including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car will also offer a navigation software and a first-in-class 360-degree reverse parking camera. The driver gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel along with a host of buttons to operate the cruise control and the 7-inch MID present in the instrument console. More on the car when it launches on the 19th of November. Here are some spy shots of the car that we have spotted earlier.

