India to See an Electrifying Future, Tesla May Enter as Soon as 2019

Elon Musk recently sent out a tweet which read, “Hopefully, partial presence in India, Africa & South America end of next year, with broader expansion in 2020.” This is not the first time we have heard news of the company trying to make its way to India, Elon Musk was earlier quoted saying, “Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately. Deepak Ahuja, our CFO, is from India. Tesla will be there as soon as he believes we should.” Seems that Musk and Ahuja have worked a way to overcome these challenges and bring great products to the Indian market as early as 2019.

Tesla is a brand that we have learnt to associate with clean and green cars. The company revolutionised the world electric mobility with Model S sedan. Although the first car they launched Roadster in the market, by borrowing body shells from Lotus, the Model S was what differentiated the brand as a company. Soon after came the Model X, a car which offered what the Model S did but in a larger body, the car comes with an option of as much as 7 seats and those mind-blowing falcon doors. These three cars, however, were too expensive, because Tesla needed the money for RnD and to expand the company further. After getting the funds, the company delivered the Model 3 which is priced at a much more affordable price point and offers electric mobility to the masses.

Another reason why Tesla cars would do great in our country is the fact that money people already own a Tesla in India. Brought through private imports, there are more than three Model X cars in Mumbai alone. Considering how difficult and expensive it is to import and register such cars in India tells us that there might be a small market of enthusiasts waiting to go ludicrous in their Tesla. We really look forward to the entry of the automotive company to the Indian market and will keep you updated on all news surrounding this company. Below is a video of one of the few Model X in Mumbai showing off its celebration mode, a quirky feature all Tesla’s are known for.