Ather Energy Announces 3 New Subscription Plans For Their 450 & 340 Scooter

India’s first locally designed and manufactured intelligent scooter brand, Ather Energy, has announced new additional subscription plans for the Ather 450 & 340 scooters. Building on the success of Ather One, a more comprehensive plane, the new plans will offer more flexibility to the customer to choose services of their choice based on their usage. However, Public charging at AtherGrid will remain free till 31st of December 2019 for all Ather customers.

The Ather One Plan will continue to be available and customers will be able to enjoy its free services for a year from their date of delivery. The plan covers all expenses & scooter maintenance, including data charges, public fast charging, home charging expenses, periodic service including consumables and roadside assistance.

It works this way. Upon completion of their first year, customers will be free to migrate to any other plan of their choice. Offering the flexibility to choose services based on usage and individual preference, Ather Energy’s new plans will cater to requirements on demand. Since their scooters are connected, data will be a constant feature across the plans that will help the auto company understand individual’s ride, scooter’s health, riding conditions and subsequently, push over-the-air updates, provide ride recommendations and run services like navigation.

For individuals intending to pre-order from today, Ather Service plan will be applicable for free for a limited period. Free Ather One plan for pre-order customers stands discontinued from 31st October, 2018.

New Subscription Plans

Ather Connect | Base Plan: Over-the-air updates to enhance ride experience, remote diagnostics for quicker service, ride recommendations, on-board navigation – INR 3000 + GST/Year

Ather Service | Service-focused plan: Vehicle service & Roadside Assistance + Ather Connect – INR 6000 + GST/Year

​Ather Charge | Charging-focused plan: Home Charging + Unlimited public charging at AtherGrid Points + Ather Connect INR 6000 + GST/Year

Ather One | Flagship plan: An all-encompassing subscription plan that takes care of all your expenses & scooter maintenance. (Ather Connect + Home charging + Public fast charging +Vehicle service + Roadside assistance) – INR 8,400 + GST/Year.