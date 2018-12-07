The Mahindra Marazzo Is Built Safe, Gets 4 Star Safety Rating

The Mahindra Marazzo was built to be a people carrier, a car in which families could travel from one place to another in great comfort. It comes as no surprise that safety would be given a very high priority in this vehicle. Mahindra has offered safety features including dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Isofix child seat support as standard across all trim levels. Proving its mettle, the Marazzo has earned a safety rating of 4 stars in the Global NCAP crash test. The Marrazo scored an exceptionally well 4 stars for the adult occupants and 2 stars for child occupants. This crash test was taken under the safer cars for India initiative.

The Marazzo comes with dual airbags and a strong chassis made with high-quality steel which protects the occupants in case of any mishap. The body structure of the MPV was also deemed stable during the crash and would be possible to endure more load as well. It is good to see Indian manufacturers taking their safety game higher for cars being sold in the Indian market, the Tata Nexon too scored well and achieved a safety rating of 5-stars. We appreciate Global NCAP as well to bring the safer cars for India campaign and making us Indians more aware of our safety.

The Mahindra Marazzo is offered in 4 trim levels – M2, M4, M6 and M8. The introductory prices of this vehicle start from INR 9.99 Lakh (Ex-Showroom) and go all the way till 13.40 Lakh (ex-showroom). This MPV boasts to have the most silent cabin in its segment and has a first in segment surround cooling feature. It currently is offered only with a new 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The engine is tuned to deliver 123 hp and 300 Nm of peak torque. It stands between the Maruti Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta in the Indian market.