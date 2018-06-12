Tata Tigor Buzz Limited Edition Teased Ahead Of Launch

Ahead of it’s launch that is likely to take place in the coming days, the new Tata Tigor Buzz limited edition has been teased on the company’s social media channels. The teaser image reveals a few key features on the exterior of the Tigor Buzz. The model, as previously seen in the spy images, will come equipped with a host of visual and feature updates.

As seen in the teaser image, the upcoming Tata Tigor Buzz limited edition will receive blacked out roof and ORVMs, Berry Red highlight for the grille, new dual tone wheel cover with a red accent. Additionally, the model will feature a ‘Buzz’ edition badge on the bootlid on the outside and patterned seat fabric as well as dual tone interior with Piano Black finish with sporty red accents on the inside.

The Tata Tigor Buzz limited edition will be similar to that of the Tiago Wizz limited edition that was launched in India last year. Hence the new Tata Tigor Buzz is likely to be available only the in XE variant. Expect no changes to the engine specifications of the model.

Upon launch, the Tata Tigor Buzz could be offered with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor and a 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel motor. These engine have been tuned to produce 85 PS of power and 114 Nm of torque; and 70 PS of power and 140 Nm of torque respectively. Transmission options are likely to be limited to a five speed manual gearbox.