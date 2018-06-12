MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso 800 Gets The New Smart Clutch System

Electronic management of the clutch isn’t something that we haven’t heard before. Honda, for example, has the Dual Clutch Transmission that is available on the Africa Twin adventure tourer and the new Goldwing in the Indian market. In recent updates, MV Agusta has unveiled its own electronic clutch system.

MV Agusta has announced the introduction of the new Smart Clutch System which is now available on its sports tourer, Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso. The system was developed by Performance Clutch Technology experts, Rekluse. The Smart Clutch System offers the rider a choice of either using the clutch in the traditional way, through the lever on the handlebar, or leave it to the automatic system. The system is designed to stop the motorcycle from stalling and can be coupled with MV Agusta’s quickshift system.

Check out the tech through the official video below:

The Smart Clutch System equipped MV Agusta’s sports tourer has been christened as the Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS. The electronic clutch system is an MV Agusta proprietary technology that enables the electronic management of the clutch.

The development of the clutch system took over two years and required the production of specific technical components, in addition to thousands of kilometres of testing. The transparent clutch cover is a tribute to this unique technology.

Check out more images of the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS: