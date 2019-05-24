Tata Tiago Will Now Be Equipped With Standard Safety Features Across All Its Variants

Today, Tata Motors announced that the Tiago hatch will receive a range of standard safety features across all its variants. The car will now be equipped with features such as Dual Airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Corner Stability Control (CSC), and Rear Parking Sensors as standard. The new Tata Tiago equipped with these standard safety features is now launched at a price of INR 4.40 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In addition to these safety features, the company has decided to make extra provisions regarding emergency warnings and alerts to prevent over-speeding and encourage the use of wearing seat belts for both, the driver and passenger in the car. Besides, the Tiago range will now also come equipped with seat belts, pretensioners and load limiters. These new and safer Tiago’s have passed the production phase and are now available at the nearest Tata Motors’ showrooms for customers to purchase.

In terms of engine and performance, the Tiago is available with 2 engine options, a 3-cylinder, 1.2-litre Revotron Petrol engine and a 3-cylinder, 1.05-litre Revotorq Diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 85 PS at 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm, while the diesel engine produces 70 PS at 4,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 1,800 rpm. Both these engines are paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, but the petrol variant is also available with an optional 5-speed automatic transmission.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr SN Barman – Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “There is a rising trend among car buyers of prioritising safety features while making their purchase. We, at Tata Motors, lay immense emphasis on the presence of safety features in our vehicles. With the Tiago range getting the standard safety upgrade, we remain committed in our vision of building safe vehicles for India. The Tiago was our first product sporting the IMPACT design language which received a brilliant response from the market and with this upgrade, I am sure the brand will stay on top of the consideration set of prospective car buyers.”